Saskatoon community support officers to roll out bike patrols this summer

The red-jacketed officers of Saskatoon's Community Support Program are a familiar sight to people who live, work and play in three of Saskatoon's business districts.

They can generally be seen responding to calls about safety concerns on foot. This summer, three officers will be pedaling instead.

The city's street activity subcommittee approved a preliminary plan to implement the bicycling officers Wednesday.

"I thought there might be a little more deliberation on it," said Rob Garrison, the supervisor of the program.

"But I think everybody sees the value in it."

'Not a very expensive proposition'

The Community Support Program (CSP) officers have been pounding the payment for eight years and have been successful in meeting their mandate.

Most of the calls to CSP involve addictions — either someone is using in public, or under the influence.

The program's average response time is 7.7 minutes.

Adding bike patrols won't necessarily speed up response, but it will allow officers to be more visible and to cover more ground during a patrol, Garrison said.

They respond to calls in the Riversdale, downtown, and Broadway Business Improvement Districts.

Community support officers will soon join Saskatoon Police Service bike cops on the streets of the city's business districts. (Guy Quenneville/CBC News)

"It's not a very expensive proposition but there is some money that's required," said Garrison.

He asked the committee for $8,000, based on quotes he received from the Saskatoon Police Service.

"We did manage to save that in our budget last year. So the money is there and we're not asking for any more to try it and see how it works out."

Training and implementation will take up approximately $5,000. The Saskatoon Police Service — who are well-versed in bike patrol — suggested that each bike patrol officer receive $1,200 to cover personal costs like uniforms, safety lights, proper cycling shorts and other needs.

Training with police

CSP officers will be able to receive the same training as Saskatoon Police Service.

They require a four-day, 12 hour course which costs $200 each. Safety officers from the University of Saskatchewan also use the training program.

The CSP staff who have shown interest in being bike patrol officers are all young and in good shape, according to their supervisor.

The police service has been supportive of the bike patrol initiative. A sergeant was the first person to suggest the new addition to Garrison.

The organization already collaborates with beat and bike officers to respond to calls and deliver safety services.

"It's just another step toward working closer to them. I like that a lot," he said.