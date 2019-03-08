Saskatoon police investigating serious crash at 2nd Street and Clarence Avenue
A crash at a Saskatoon intersection Friday resulted in at least one person being sent to hospital with serious injuries. Police shut down the intersection of Second Street E. and Clarence Avenue S. and were telling motorists to use alternate routes.
Police say it happened at the intersection of Second Street E. and Clarence Avenue S.
The intersection was closed Friday afternoon, with police and collision analysts at the scene.
Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to use an alternate route to their destinations while the investigation is underway.
Police said additional information would be provided once it became available.