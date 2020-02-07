2 Saskatoon Co-op gas stations say closure due to fuel shortage, blame refinery blockade

A lockout at the Co-op Refinery has apparently forced two Saskatoon gas bars to temporarily shut down.

A Saskatoon Co-op gas station on 22nd Street W. and Avenue D S., as well as another station on 8th Street E. at the Centre Mall have been closed due to a fuel shortage.

Signs in front of both locations read that the stations were temporarily closed and blamed a blockade set up by locked out refinery workers.

The barricades originally went up Jan. 20 in response to growing labour tensions between the union and the refinery.

On Friday morning, Regina police allowed fuel trucks to enter the facility and allowed refinery security guards to begin removing fencing that was blocking entrances to the site.

Outside of the closed 8th Street station, motorist Timothy Natrop said he was frustrated.

"I think they should do something to try and end it," he said. "I think it's gone on a little bit too long."

Both sides are deeply divided over issues around proposed changes to workers' pension plans.

It's not known when the stations will reopen.