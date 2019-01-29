Clarence and College condo mid-rise moves 1 step closer to construction after council vote

A divisive mid-rise condo development is one step closer to construction following a key approval from Saskatoon city councillors Monday night.

North Prairie Developments will now move to the final designs for its 12-storey, 171-unit condo building at the corner of Clarence Avenue and College Drive, south of University Bridge.

Andrew Williams, the CEO of North Prairie Developments, figures the project is about one year away from construction.

Councillors' approval came despite lingering concerns from some about the project.

Jonathan Naylor, the president of the Varsity View Community Association, said the group had collected 130 signatures against the development.

"It was not particularly difficult," said Naylor. "I think it greatly underestimates the opposition to this plan."

The concerns range from the aesthetic — putting a mid-rise right near shorter, historical buildings — to the more practical: the building's back alley is the only way for cars to exit, and some worry the alley is not wide enough for two vehicles.

Traffic disruption will be minimal: city

Traffic congestion at College and Clarence is a key concern, but a city report says that traffic from the condo building will only increase the wait at that lighted intersection by four seconds during peak evening commuting hours.

Beth Matheson has lived in a condo three blocks away for the past 30 years but says she "just found out that this was happening."

She's worried about the scale — and the sewers.

"I heard that somebody had proposed it but I never thought somebody would actually make something that large," said Matheson.

She went on to talk about her own home, one of 18 condos built on a site that once accommodated one house.

"We have to clear our our pipes two times a year to keep the sewer from backing up," she said. "I don't know how they're going to manage to put in [so many] apartments and not cause problems for the plumbing in the area."

'Change is always hard'

Yet for every naysayer Monday night, there was a supporter.

Take Doug Finney, a retired banker who has lived in a 1,700-square-foot Varsity View home for the last 18 years.

He wants to downsize but doesn't want to flee to the suburbs. He's even considered moving out of Saskatoon due to the dearth of condos in Varsity View.

"We're very pleased that North Prairie has chosen this location," Finney said.

North Prairie Developments CEO Andrew Williams said the next steps before construction are finalizing the work drawings, getting a development permit and then pre-selling units. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

"Change is always hard," he continued. "There's been a lot of discussion about that, even in the earlier topic that was discussed [tonight]," he said, in reference to a council vote on a west-end preschool planned by the Saskatoon Tribal Council.

"Change is difficult, and there's always 'not in my backyard,' and I'm sure that council gets that every time there's a new idea that comes up."

Councillors' approval of the condo project was unanimous, although Coun. Bev Dubois was absent for the debate and vote.

Williams said the next steps before construction, are, in the following order: finalizing the work drawings, getting a development permit, and pre-selling units.