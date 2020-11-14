Low turnout, a Ward 1 nail-biter and other takeaways from the 2020 Saskatoon election

Early numbers indicate voter turnout decreased considerably in this week's 2020 Saskatoon civic election.

While official, poll-by-poll results are not expected until next week, the immediate tallies released Friday night say that only 27 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballots in the mayoral race that gave Charlie Clark his second term as mayor.

By comparison, about 40 per cent of registered voters cast ballots in the 2016 municipal contest.

"It was unfortunate," candidate and former mayor Don Atchison said of the overall low turnout this year.

There was strong showing during advance polls, but a snowstorm kept some voters from election day polls on Monday, prompting a second round of voting on Friday.

Cary Tarasoff, another mayoral candidate, said it was a "dramatically low" turnout.

"Could be the pandemic. Could be the snow. Might just be complacency or other actual struggles in life that caused people to ignore everything," Tarasoff, who came in fourth in the six-person mayoral race, said in a Friday release.

Atchison discounts vote split

Atchison, who was unseated as mayor by Clark in 2016, had hoped to reclaim his perch in this year's rematch but came in third, after Clark and former Sask. Party MLA Rob Norris.

"There isn't much you can do about that, so we have to move on," Atchison said Saturday morning, shortly after a doughnut run.

The night before, after Clark declared victory, Norris said he believed Atchison's presence in the race created a vote split that worked against him.

"We saw that there was a very significant vote split and that served as a well, frankly, a bit of a bodanker for us as far as gaining any momentum tonight," Norris said.

Atchison hit back at any such motion.

"Charlie still got more votes than the two [of us] together," Atchison said of he and Norris.

Clark's small roomful of supporters erupted into cheers shortly after CBC News projected him the winner of the Saskatoon mayoral race at 10:25 p.m. CST Friday. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

According to unofficial results, Clark garnered 27,377 votes, compared to 15,261 for Norris and 11,722 for Atchison.

Between those three candidates and three others — Tarasoff, Zubair Sheikh and Mark Zielke — a total of 58,370 people voted in the mayor's race, down from 80,012 in 2016.

Clark maintained he had a "clear victory."

"In a pandemic and a snowstorm and all the things that are happening, I understand the turnout was challenging. I saw people flooding into the polls today," Clark said Friday.

"I'm not going to spend a bunch of time dwelling on all these issues, because right now we need to get back to work and to get back to leading the city."

On Saturday, health officials announced a record 306 new cases of COVID-19, including 123 in the Saskatoon area.

Results took about an hour and a half to be released on account of long lines at some polls late Friday. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Besides the low voter turnout, here are 10 other quick takeaways from the 2020 election results.

Negative campaigning didn't work for Norris

Norris's campaign launched into attack mode the minute it began in late June, with Norris calling Clark a passive leader who had failed to keep Saskatoon residents safe.

The assaultive nature of Norris' campaign ultimately cost Norris his campaign manager late in the election season, after a Halloween-themed ad misfired.

Norris did not directly answer Friday night when asked if he regretted any of those tactics.

"Any time you get in the ring and you're challenging an incumbent, the task is to challenge, to pose questions and to be tough to ensure that those issues that I was hearing at the doors were given a fair hearing."

Clark had a different take on negative campaigning.

"It's the citizens [who] determine whether it hurt the candidates or not," he said.

Rob Norris said fellow mayoral candidate Don Atchison split votes. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Revisiting the library is officially a dead issue

Norris campaigned on a promise to rescind city council's November 2019 approval of up to $67.5 million in borrowing for a new downtown library.

But his plan was always contingent on two key things: getting elected, and seeing enough other like-minded councillors elected, too.

Only one new face was elected on Friday: David Kirton defeated seven other candidates in a fresh field, after Ann Iwanchuk announced she would not seek re-election in Ward 3.

Kirton had made his beliefs about the library project clear.

"The library in my view is a done deal and a much-needed facility in Saskatoon," Kirton wrote in a Oct. 25 campaign post.

Kirton brings added diversity to city council

Kirton, who identifies as Métis, becomes the second person from an identified diverse background on a city council that has largely been composed of white people.

Ward 8 Coun. Zach Jeffries, who was re-elected Friday, is also Métis, though it is not an aspect of his identity he has actively promoted, he previously said.

Kirton said that with his status comes a desire to unify.

"Bringing people together to fight crime, to take back the streets, but also bring people together for reconciliation," he said Saturday.

First he had a more modest task: taking down his election signs.

Ward 3 victor David Kirton, seen here taking down a campaign sign Saturday, is the only new face on a city council otherwise populated by incumbents. (Submitted by David Kirton)

A Ward 1 nail-biter

Friday night was largely devoid of suspense. Clark took a commanding lead from the start, Ward 4 victor Troy Davies was acclaimed, and all other incumbents had strong or decisive leads throughout the night — except for one.

Ward 1 incumbent Darren Hill won his fifth term, but only after a neck-and-neck race with his closest challenger, Kevin Boychuk.

When the first batch of results was released, Boychuk, a local business owner, was slightly ahead.

Boychuk retained his lead as the night wore on and most polls reported.

But when the last polls came in, Hill pulled ahead by a mere 56 votes.

Ward 1 was a close race. (City of Saskatoon)

Hill's performance stood out because he was among the incumbents who posted one of the strongest leads in 2016, only to encounter a far more formidable candidate in Boychuk this year.

Hill could not be reached for comment Saturday, but admitted on Twitter that Friday night was "not so much fun."

(Darren Hill/Twitter)

Strongest incumbent by votes

Cynthia Block, who secured her second term in Ward 6 on Friday, was not among the candidates with the highest leads over their nearest competitors back in 2016.

But this year was a different story, with Block besting her closest challenger, Jonathan Naylor, by 3,479 votes — a higher lead than any other winning incumbent in 2020, other than Clark.

So grateful for your overwhelming support Ward 6, and humbled by the outpouring of well wishes. <br><br>I look forward to working with you and for you over the next four years. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxecc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxecc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxevotes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxevotes</a> —@CynthiaBlockSk

The strongest challenger

Former Saskatoon policeman Brian Shalovelo may not have succeeded in unseating Ward 8 incumbent Sarina Gersher. He lost to her by 1,056 votes. But Shalovelo did secure 2,251 votes himself — more than any challenger in any other ward.

I have congratulated Councillor Gersher on her win tonight.<br><br>I'd like to wholeheartedly thank all of you for your support. —@ShaloveloFor8

The ward with the best turnout

The number of registered voters by ward was not available Saturday, but using the numbers from 2016, one could come to a rough idea of which ward had the highest voter turnout in 2020.

That would be Ward 5, where incumbent Randy Donauer defeated runner-up Paul Miazga by 3,288 votes. Roughly 40 per cent of the ward's registered voters cast ballots this year.

Donauer kept arguably his strongest campaign card — his baby grandchildren — at bay until the very last moment, on Friday, as voting proceeded.

Release the secret weapons! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/teamdonauer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#teamdonauer</a> <a href="https://t.co/gO4bb51kQV">pic.twitter.com/gO4bb51kQV</a> —@randydonauer

The ward with the lowest turnout

Ward 2 incumbent Hilary Gough posted a much stronger lead this year — 1,299 votes over Rozalia Kasleder — than she did in 2016, when she narrowly beat then-councillor Pat Lorje by 139 votes.

On the other hand, Ward 2 looks to have posted the lowest turnout of any ward this year, with just over 19 per cent of voters casting ballots in the ward.

Thank you to the residents, my neighbours, in Ward 2 for trusting in me...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxevotes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxevotes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/saskatoon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#saskatoon</a><br><br>/cc <a href="https://twitter.com/Kasleder?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Kasleder</a> <a href="https://t.co/nSoSJZpivE">pic.twitter.com/nSoSJZpivE</a> —@hilaryYXE

Renewed calls for tighter campaign finance laws

In the final week of the campaign, the bottom three candidates in the mayor's race called for the maximum budget for a mayoral candidate to be significantly decreased, saying the current cap disadvantages lower-wattage contenders.

They were joined Friday night by Darcy Warrington, a Ward 7 candidate who finished third in that race.

In a Facebook post, Warrington said he raised $4,000 from donors but spent $6,000 of his own money on his campaign.

"This is a large sum of money that my wife and I were comfortable to part with but it will be significantly less than the other candidates spent (my prediction anyhow) and would even then be a prohibitive amount of money for most people to even consider running," Warrington said.

"When we see so many incumbents won re-election, I am skeptical that these limits will be reduced in a significant way."

The most biting words

A.J. Itterman came in a distant second against Ward 10 victor Zach Jeffries. He did not mince words about the incumbent sweep in a Friday night Facebook post.

"This city seems doomed to repeat history with essentially the same people sitting in the same chairs," Itterman wrote.

"It is hard to knock off an incumbent, which really boggles my mind, especially when the council we had was SO ineffective.

"But I guess people love high taxes, crap services and spending money on lots of studies and surveys to see how we should spend more money."

Kirton and the returning councillors' first major task will be setting the final 2021 budget. That's expected to take place later this month.