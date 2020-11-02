Rob Norris says he regrets Charlie Clark attack post, benches campaign manager after backlash

Saskatoon mayoral candidate Rob Norris says he regrets a weekend social media post that accused incumbent mayoral candidate Charlie Clark of mistreating female board members at the city's Remai Modern Art Museum. Norris also says his campaign manager has been asked to step aside.

"While I did not approve it, it went out under my name," Norris said at a news conference Monday of the post.

"I want to extend my heartfelt regrets to Charlie Clark, to his family and to all of those that have called, emailed and contacted me questioning my intent."

The Halloween-themed post, which appeared on Facebook and Instagram Saturday, listed some of Norris's by-now-familiar criticisms of Clark's "spooky record," including a "scary" $134-million downtown library and a bike lanes "nightmare."

But the list concluded with a fresh line of attack, just as the civic election season entered its final week.

"Terrifying treatment of female Remai Modern board members," Norris's post said of Clark.

Norris said his campaign manager, Dale Richardson, has been asked to step away from the campaign for a few days.

"I'll review the presence of Dale Richardson over the course of the coming days," Norris said of Richardson's long-term future on the campaign.

Richardson declined to comment Monday.

Norris said he planned to personally apologize to Clark later on in the day.