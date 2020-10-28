Saskatoon mayoral candidates worried about voter turnout in wake of provincial election results
Only 50.1 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots in this week's provincial election
Saskatoon mayoral candidates are expressing concerns about voter turnout for the city's Nov. 9 civic election in the wake of low voter participation during this week's provincial election.
According to Elections Saskatchewan, a total of 426,675 people voted in the provincial contest, including more than 40,000 people who mailed their ballots, making for a 50.1 per cent voter turnout among eligible voters.
That's compared to 434,244 voters, and a 53.5 per cent voter turnout, in 2016.
"If there's one thing that I saw yesterday when I went to vote, it was some low voter turnout," Saskatoon mayoral candidate Rob Norris said during a campaign announcement Tuesday.
"I really recognize that it is a big commitment for people to get out and vote [during a pandemic]."
Norris said he's heard "real interest" in the civic election during door knocking and praised city officials for their efforts to get the vote out.
"There's a lot of interest in the drive-thru voting. I think that's really innovative. What I'm hearing at the doors is that people wish there was more than kind of just one option on that drive-thru voting."
Drivers will be able to vote at a station at 422 46th Street East this Sunday.
Mayor Charlie Clark, who is seeking a second term, said the city has long been wary of having the two elections so close together.
He said the U.S. federal election on Nov. 3, six days before the civic election, would add "a lot of noise and distraction that would make it difficult for voters to navigate all the information and be able to keep the municipal issues on the radar."
When you throw in the pandemic, "certainly I think that voter turnout is something to be concerned about," Clark said, though he echoed Norris in highlighting the many options available to voters.
Don Atchison, the former mayor looking to reclaim his perch, said the civic election turnout has typically trailed that of the provincial election.
Voter turnout in the Atchison-Clark election of 2016 was 40 per cent, according to that election's summary report.
"That's always a concern to me because I would really hope that every person would get out to vote," Atchison said. "I don't think people realize what civic government can do and can't do to help make their life better."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.