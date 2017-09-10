Some Saskatoon city council ward boundaries are changing

The dividing lines for some Saskatoon city council wards will change by the end of 2019, according to a new report from city hall.

The wards represented by councillors Mairin Loewen (Ward 7) and Zach Jeffries (Ward 10) have grown too big, while the wards represented by Randy Donauer (Ward 5) and Sarina Gersher (Ward 8) have become too small, the report says.

The city looks at ward sizes by taking the city's population — currently recorded as 270,794 — and dividing that population by the number of wards (11) to get an average size.

If any ward's population is above or below that average by 10 per cent, a tweak to the ward's boundaries is in order.

The city expects the boundaries for Wards 5, 7, 8 and 10 to be redrawn by the end of 2019, in time for the 2020 civic election.

Wards 5, 7, 8 and 10 have either gotten too big or too small, according to the city. (City of Saskatoon)

Further population changes were expected the last time boundaries were redrawn by a municipal wards commission in 2016.

The commission will consult the public before making the new changes.