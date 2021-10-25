Saskatoon city council to debate social gathering bylaw

City councillors will be looking at the possibility of setting up its own bylaw to limit social gathering in Saskatoon on Monday.

Last week, councillors voted to ask administration to look into whether or not the City of Saskatoon would be able to make its own rules and set it's own gathering limits, in an attempt to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

In a report, the city solicitor said that decision-making powers on public health measures falls to the provincial government.

However, administration would write a bylaw if asked by council.

Three weeks ago, Saskatoon City Council wrote a letter to the provincial government asking that special gathering limits be brought in for the city.

Among other criteria, the proposed rules included a limit of 15 people at private gatherings, which would include gatherings at home.

However, the provincial government responded, saying it was not considering any gathering limits, essentially killing the idea.

The City of Saskatoon has already brought in proof of vaccination/negative test rules at all city-run leisure centres and arenas. City Hall and libraries are exempt.

While some councillors voted against the proposal, Mayor Charlie Clark said the City had to do something to combat Saskatoon's high COVID-19 levels.

As of Sunday, there were 688 active cases of COVID-19 in the city with 53 active cases.

Across the province, there were 285 COVID-19 patients in hospital with 74 patients in intensive care units.

Gathering limits

Administration asked the city's Medical Health Officer what activities should be targeted by the proposed bylaw.

The report said the following gatherings should be targeted if a bylaw is written:

unvaccinated and partly vaccinated people should not gather outside their own household

vaccinated groups can gather with one other household, up to a maximum of 10 people

venues for weddings, funerals should be reduced to 25 per cent capacity, with no indoor dining unless they ask for proof of vaccination

places of worship that do not ask for proof of vaccination be limited to 25 per cent capacity

no restrictions for gyms, restaurants, bars as they already fall under provincial regulation

As far as enforcement goes, the report said that provincial health orders are currently under public health inspectors and the provincial government's COVID Enforcement Team.

If the bylaw goes through, an enforcement strategy would need to be developed with additional City of Saskatoon staff and funding. Any enforcement would be complaint-driven.

The Saskatoon Police Service does not enforce COVID public health orders, but will respond if someone refuses to comply and becomes violent or refuses to leave.

The meeting starts at 1 p.m. CST.