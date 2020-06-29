Saskatoon city councillor Ann Iwanchuk says she will not seek re-election
Saskatoon city councillor Ann Iwanchuk announced Monday that she would not seek re-election in this fall’s election.
Iwanchuk has represented Ward 3 for the past nine years
"I have enjoyed nine years representing the good people of #ward3 and it is time to step back to spend more time with family and pursue other interests," Iwanchuk tweeted.
Iwanchuk was first elected to represent Ward 3 — which includes Fairhaven, Parkridge, Blairmore, Pacific Heights, Kensington, and Confederation Park — in 2011.
She is also employed as a negotiator, mediator, arbitration specialist and facilitator with the Canadian Union of Public Employees.
