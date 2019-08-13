Children's Hospital worksite trial hears of improper handling of trolley that crushed Eric Ndayishimiye

The table cart that fell and fatally struck a young worker at the site of the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon should not have been handled by a lone worker, but was, a trial stemming from the worker's death has heard.

Eric Ndayishimiye, 21, was labouring at the hospital site on July 21, 2016, when another nearby worker moved a 1,200-pound table cart by himself. The trolley fell and hit Ndayishimiye, who died shortly after in hospital.

Two Calgary-based companies are being tried in the judge-only trial into Ndayishimiye's death:

Pilosio Canada Inc., the supplier of the table cart, is charged with failing to ensure the equipment was safe when used with instructions.

Banff Constructors Ltd. — a subcontractor to the general contractor on the site, Graham Construction — is charged with failing to ensure the use, handling and transport of equipment was done "in a manner that protects the health and safety of workers," as well as not providing instruction, training and supervision necessary to protect Ndayishimiye's health.

Graham Construction is not on trial.

On Thursday, the lawyer for Pilosio Canada, Jonathan Frustaglio, cross-examined a former Pilosio sales rep, Joey Yusefawich.

The cross-examination was meant to demonstrate that Pilosio Canada supplied the table cart not to Banff Constructors but to Graham Construction, and that Pilosio Canada did warn Graham Construction about the two-man rule.

"Twelve-hundred pounds is no joke when that has some momentum," Yusefawich said of the table cart.

"It was always a two-man crew," echoed Maurice Murphy, a labour foreman who helped pull the table cart off of Ndayishimiye.

Construction workers at the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital site in July 2016 look as a forensic officer photographs the scene where Eric Ndayishimiye was injured by a falling construction lift, seen upturned here. The hammer Ndayishimiye was holding can also be seen. (Saskatoon Police Service/court exhibit)

No on-site demonstration

Yusefawich said Pilosio Canada had supplied the same type of table cart to Graham Construction at a hospital project in Grande Prairie, Alberta, one year before, and that Pilosio Canada had provided an on-site demonstration of how to operate the table cart.

Graham Construction did not request such a demonstration at the Children's Hospital site in Saskatoon, Yusefawich said.

A diagram provided to Graham Construction did illustrate one person on each side of the trolley, Yusefawich said.

CBC has reached to out Graham Construction for comment.

Potential key witness uncooperative

On Monday, the court was played tape of an interview with Gerard McLaren, the worker who moved the table cart by himself, conducted by an occupational health and safety officer.

Asked by Judge Brent Klause if McLaren would be testifying during the trial, Crown attorney Buffy Rodgers said McLaren was living in Ireland and not co-operating with Crown prosecutors.

The three-week trial continues Thursday afternoon.