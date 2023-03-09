'No intention of going backwards': Saskatoon council stands by transgender change room policies

Saskatoon city hall's council chamber was standing room only on Wednesday as delegates expressed their support or concern for how transgender people access change rooms at civic facilities.

Of the 22 people who took to the microphone during the monthly planning, development and community services committee meeting, 20 spoke in favour of maintaining the current policy, which allows people to choose the change room that aligns with their gender identity.

"As mayor I have no intention of going backwards or being a city that stands out by taking steps to become more discriminatory in terms of the policies we have," Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said at the conclusion of the matter.

The first speaker, former political candidate and right-wing activist Mark Friesen, was one of the two people who spoke in opposition to the current policy.

He said his message wasn't directed at the transgender movement, but at predators who would use the policy maliciously. He said transgender women could be offered a stall to change in.

Mark Friesen opened speeches regarding transgender access to civic bathrooms during a committee meeting on Wednesday in Saskatoon by arguing that the current policy is unsafe for women and children. (Dayne Patterson/CBC)

Friesen's speech was met with a mixture of booing and applause. Committee chair Troy Davies told the crowd that neither was allowed.

Trans rights activists who spoke after Friesen said the current policy is safe and it would be unconstitutional to repeal it.

Blake Tait, a trans man and drag performer in Saskatoon, spoke in opposition to Friesen, stating that the current policy is a deterrent to violence.

"Transgender people in Saskatoon deserve the right to access facilities owned and operated by the city," he said.

"Those in opposition of this policy are fear mongering in a thinly veiled attempt to segregate and conceal transgender people from public life in Saskatoon."

Blake Tait, a trans rights activist and drag king in Saskatoon, said he has been organizing counterprotests outside of the Shaw Centre whenever he's aware of an anti-trans protest. (Dayne Patterson/CBC)

Others — men, women, children and mothers — followed behind Tait in support of the policy, referencing the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and contesting the idea that the current policy is a threat.

One speaker, Alexander Edmunds, said they received death threats in response to their advocacy for maintaining the policy.

Zipp Neufeld, a 10-year-old non-binary person, urged council to allow transgender people to access change rooms they need.

"At what point do I go from being someone you protect to someone who is a threat? Not based on my heart or any of my actions, but just based on my genitalia, and your ignorant ideas of what you think who I am means," they said.

"When trans adults thrive, trans kids survive."

Zipp Neufeld, a 10-year-old non-binary person, speaks to councillors about why they believe the current policy for civic change rooms is best. (Dayne Patterson/CBC)

What sparked the discussion at the meeting

The delegations followed multiple protests that took place at the Shaw Centre in recent weeks in response to a report circulating on social media about a transgender woman was nude inside a woman's change room in Saskatoon.

In an email, the City of Saskatoon said it's aware of the alleged incident on Jan. 27, but its understanding of the incident "is substantively different than what has been reported on social media, and we have no reason to believe any inappropriate behaviour occurred."

"Inappropriate behaviour, however, is not allowed by any patron. For example, any lingering, leering, inappropriate or sexual behaviour is unacceptable and should be reported to City staff so it can be investigated," the city said.

The city said several civic leisure centres have universal change rooms and alternate private spaces available, and that the policy is aligned with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code and is not unique to Saskatoon.

City clerk Adam Tittemore said in an email that the meeting on Wednesday was driven by a request from Friesen to address city council "regarding civic policy on change room usage."

After Friesen's request was added to the committee agenda, other requests to speak poured in, leading to Wednesday's discussion.