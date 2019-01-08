Firefighters deal with hazardous materials scare at Saskatoon long-term care home

Saskatoon firefighters were called to the Parkridge Centre long-term care home to deal with chlorine gas contamination Tuesday morning.

When they arrived at the centre, located on Gropper Crescent just west of Circle Drive, they found that workers had accidentally created the gas after mixing chlorine powder with water. Firefighters immediately shut down the centre's ventilation system to make sure the gas didn't spread.

Chlorine gas can irritate lungs and cause damage to the respiratory tract.

Hazardous materials technicians tested air quality throughout the building and found there was no cause for concern.

Firefighters brought in fans to ventilate the area to restore air quality.

Two employees were treated on scene and released. They were asked to talk to a doctor later that day.

Investigators found the incident was accidental. There was no risk to the environment.