Saskatoon car 'fully engulfed in flames' after early morning collision
Saskatoon firefighters were kept busy after an early morning collision led to a car fire.
Collision happened at Arlington Avenue and Main Street
Three people were injured in Saskatoon Thursday morning when a car crashed and caught fire.
The fire department says crews were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. CST to the corner of Arlington Avenue and Main Street.
It was reported a car was on fire, possibly with people inside, according to a news release from the fire department.
When crews arrived they found the car "fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze and didn't find anyone inside.
Three occupants of the vehicle were found a short distance away from the car with undetermined injuries and were treated by ambulance, while a fourth occupant may have left the scene, according to the release.
Police are investigating the collision.
