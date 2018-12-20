Saskatoon police raid unlicensed cannabis outlet

Saskatoon police raided an unlicensed cannabis retail outlet in Saskatoon and ticketed staff there for selling illicit and unregulated cannabis products.

Police said the search occurred in the 100 block of Second Avenue S.

Five employees of the unlicensed shop were handed three tickets each under the Cannabis Control Act according to police.

Officers seized dry cannabis, cannabis oils, edibles and concentrates from the location.

Police have yet to release an exact amount of each substance they seized in the raid.