Saskatoon's 1st legal pot set to open. The catch? '1 item per customer'

More than a month after recreational cannabis was legalized, Saskatoon's The Pot Shack says it plans to open its doors to customers on Tuesday afternoon.

If so, it will be the first legal pot shop operating in the province's largest city.

But the store has set a rule to protect against supply running out too quickly — a situation faced by some of the five Saskatchewan legal pot shops that launched on Oct. 17.

"One item per customer," the store wrote on its Facebook page Monday.

(The Pot Shack)

"Size don't matter," co-owner Geoff Conn later clarified when asked by CBC News if the store was setting a gram-per-customer limit.

He added it will be a soft launch for his store.

Legally, customers in Saskatchewan can purchase as much as they want, as long as they only carry up to 30 dried grams on them in public.

Conn said not limiting his customer's purchases might otherwise result in his store having to close until supply increases again.

"If we didn't do that, we would close tomorrow. And that is not an option," he said.

Geoff Conn, the co-owner of The Pot Shack, said not setting a purchase limit could mean his store would close due to low supply. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Some stores, such as Regina's Cannabis Co. YQR and Martensville's Jimmy's Cannabis Shop, have had to do just that.

The Martensville store, located just north of Saskatoon, was open as of Tuesday.

John Thomas, the president of Prairie Sky Cannabis, which owns Jimmy's Cannabis Shop, said the opening of The Pot Shack "should help" with the area's overall pot supply.