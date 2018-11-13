Saskatoon cab company defends driver filmed swinging snow brush, releases in-cab video

A Saskatoon cab driver who was suspended after video of him swinging a snow brush at an apparent customer went viral is back on the job.

The taxi company he works for has released extended video showing the cab ride preceding the incident.

The original video of the driver swinging the brush was posted on Facebook Monday.

Shondra Boire, manager with Comfort Cabs, said that as soon as the dashcam footage from inside the man's cab was pulled, she knew there was another side to the story.

"We realized that the passenger was instantly rude to the driver and things just seems really off and provoked right from the very beginning," she said.

The video shows the cab driver asking the passenger to leave twice. She refused and raised her voice at the driver. She later asks the driver where he's from and then says "Maybe you should go back."

The passenger appears to be wearing Snapchat glasses, which can record short videos for the social media platform Snapchat.

The video shows the driver dropping the 23-year-old female passenger off, then getting out of the cab. The passenger can then be heard saying "Die, you dumb f--k."

This screengrab is from video posted to Facebook Monday which shows the driver swinging a snow brush at the apparent passenger. (Dakota Tirk/Facebook)

The cabbie responds by saying "I should kick your butt."

The passenger then says "Come over here, come over here, I'll f--king kill you, you dumb f--k."

The driver then says "Suck my d--k."

After that exchange the cabbie grabs the snow brush. The in-car camera did not pick up the next part of the altercation.

The other video, apparently shot by the passenger and posted on Facebook Monday, shows the driver swinging the brush. There is no physical contact between the two in either video.

The driver was suspended after the woman's video surfaced, but he's now back working.

Boire said the driver had reached his breaking point. She said he reacted incorrectly, but in reviewing all the footage she believes he was provoked and did everything he was trained to do up until that point.

Boire said she feels bad for the drivers who have to deal with customers who treat them poorly. (CBC News)

"He feels terrible about the incident," Boire said. She also said he's been driving with the company for more than four years and has never had a complaint against him until now.

Saskatoon police are looking into the incident to see if any charges should be laid.

Driver abuse

Boire said that these types of interactions are not uncommon for cab drivers.

"My heart breaks for the drivers that they have to deal with these situations where the driver did nothing wrong at all throughout the whole trip," she said.

"It was time to make it public that our drivers deal with this and it has to stop. It's just not okay for anybody in any service to deal with things like this."

Abdul Qayyum, another driver with Comfort Cabs, said that he has dealt with bad customers before and that he'll call the office when that happens.

Another strategy he has is to point at the camera.

"[I say] 'Excuse me buddy, they're watching you in the video camera'," he said.

Qayyum said driving is safer with the video camera in cabs.

The person behind the Facebook account that posted the initial video has not responded to requests for comment.

- with files from Scott Larson