Saskatchewan vendors say they're owed thousands of dollars from recently closed Saskatoon marketplace

Abby Unrau was excited to be selling her jewelry at Prairie and Pine at the Saskatoon Lawson Heights mall until she stopped getting paid for her products' sales.

Prairie and Pine was a space for Saskatchewan crafters and creators to sell their products. Its owner Rhian Bogdan emailed the store's vendors on March 25 to alert them that the business would be closing its doors.

CBC News spoke with three vendors and exchanged messages with five more who say they are still owed money for products sold at Prairie and Pine. They say they've been given no indication about when they'll get their money back.

Unrau, who owns Chemist Creations, began selling her jewelry with dried flowers at Prairie and Pine last July. She said her payments progressively came in later and later by the fall.

She said that at that point, some people suggested she should go to small claims court to try and get her payments. After telling the owner she was considering that, Unrau said the situation improved for a short time.

Unrau said she hasn't been paid for February and March sales. She has a group chat with other vendors who are also concerned about getting paid.

"It was only 12 of us to start with, but then people kept hearing about other people who were having issues and now it has over 40 people," Unrau said.

Unrau said members in the chat have compared what they are owed and it added up to thousands of dollars.

On March 28, Unrau went to pick up her jewelry from a rental property.

The email sent to Prairie and Pine vendors to let them know where they could pick up their products. (Obtained by CBC News)

Unrau said on top of the missing money from her jewelry sales, she also paid rent from December to April in one installment after Bogdan asked her too.

"I knew it was a bad idea, but I said yes and did it," Unrau said. " So I'm actually also out one month of rent."

CBC News contacted Bogdan and Prairie and Pine through several methods including calls, text messages, Facebook Messenger and email, but the owner hasn't responded. A request for comment from Bogdan's legal representation was declined.

"She's really nice and I do believe she's a really good person," Unrau said. "But at the same time, you have to own up to your mistakes."

'My top retailer'

Nichole Berezowski, who owns Zen Gems and Yoga, was one of the shop's original vendors when Prairie and Pine opened in the spring of 2021. She makes crystal accessories and teaches yoga and was among the last of the crafters to leave the marketplace.

"Prairie and Pine was my top retailer that I've ever had," Berezowski said. "To lose this is to lose a substantial portion of my income."

Berezowski said payments started coming in late last summer, but the situation — and communication — became worse over time.

Nichole Berezowski owns Zen Gems and Yoga. (Submitted by Nichole Berezowski)

"Instead of an e-transfer we would receive a cheque, and some cheques would bounce," Berezowski said. "I would be, like, is there money in this account, is this cheque going to bounce?"

"I was assured, 'No. Everything's good.' "

Berezowski said that like Unrau, she hasn't been paid for February or March sales.

She went to the store on March 24 to ask for payment. According to Berezowski, Bogdan said she couldn't send the money immediately because she needed account information from her husband, but would send an e-transfer later.

"So I grabbed my things on Friday and lo and behold, as I expected, the e-transfer and payment did not come," Berezowski said.

Berezowski said she's not anticipating that the payments will come.

"I'm frustrated more than anything," Berezowski said. "I think just the lack of communication and the lack of compassion or acknowledgement for all the vendors who have been part of this, who have supported this business and it just felt like there was little acknowledgement."

A full-time livelihood

Not all the vendors were from Saskatoon.

Elaine Geni, owner of Balanced and Badass Reiki and Pranic Healing in Regina, sold her products at Prairie and Pine.

She said inconsistent payments are detrimental to small businesses.

"We put a lot of our heart and soul into the products that we create and we want people to enjoy and purchase them from us," Geni said. "It's really disheartening when that money doesn't make it back to us."

Elaine Geni owns Balanced and Badass Reiki and Pranic Healing in Regina. She sold her products at Prairie and Pine. (Submitted by Elaine Geni)

Geni said she is owed about $3,500 for her product sales.

Geni said Bogdan proposed switching to a weekly payment plan in March to send Geni remaining payments, but Geni said she hasn't yet been paid.

"For some folks, this is their full-time livelihood, so I would like to see all of that compensation come through for us," Geni said. "It's been collected, it just hasn't made its way down to the actual makers."

Geni said she is planning to take legal action against the business.