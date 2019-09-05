'I couldn't stop crying': Saskatoon woman fears for future after province stops paying for pain treatment

Gwen Klysko says she doesn't know what she's going to do.

Several weeks ago, Klysko's doctor's office told her that a monthly treatment that she says saves her from debilitating pain is being suspended by the provincial government.

"I cried the whole day" after receiving the news, the Saskatoon woman said. "Every person I phoned or texted, I was crying, and I couldn't stop crying because it was that devastating."

Every four months, Klysko has received a shot of Botox into her pelvic floor from her gynecologist to stop it from spasming, a condition she's suffered from since she received a hysterectomy.

Before the treatments, Klysko said the pain was so intense, she needed a constant supply of strong medication, including fentanyl and oxycodone.

"I couldn't function," she said. "I had to have my mom come over almost every day to help me just to do basic daily things."

While better known for its use in cosmetic surgery, Botox is also used in certain surgical procedures. In this case, the treatment blocks pain receptors in the pelvis and allows it to loosen, easing patients' pain.

Klysko said the procedure has been a lifesaver, and is very afraid at the prospect of losing it.

Her next treatment date is set for next month, and she doesn't know what she's going to do without it.

"Why do I want to go back on medication when I know this procedure is the solution?" she said.

Never been officially covered: ministry

According to the Ministry of Health, the procedure has never been officially covered by the province.

In a statement, the ministry said it learned last year doctors had been billing for pelvic Botox injections without official sanction.

Last year, the ministry started an assessment and began a trial period where it paid for the procedure, while a committee run by the Saskatchewan Medical Association ran a review.

The province said the review ultimately decided the procedure shouldn't be paid for.

"Notable rationale discussed was the lack of clinical efficacy of Botox for this indication, that it was an off-label usage of Botox (which means that Health Canada has not approved it for pelvic injections), and that Botox is not covered under the Saskatchewan Drug Plan's Formulary for this use," the ministry's statement said.

The ministry said the decision-making process to decide which treatments to pay for is never easy.

"We are empathetic to patients, their families and their caregivers and the difficulties of their specific circumstances," read the statement.

"Unfortunately, we aren't able to cover all services, so the best thing we can do is look at the evidence and make a determination."

The ministry said it hasn't told doctors to stop the procedure — only that it would no longer cover the cost — and said treatment plans are ultimately between a doctor and her patient.

Klysko says she's been told the treatment would cost more than $3,000 every time she needed it — money she just doesn't have.

"I totally wish I could," she said. "You get desperate, that's for sure."