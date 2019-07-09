'My body is great': Saskatoon residents mobilize to get comfortable in their skin

It started with a poorly-lit changing room selfie.

Amanda Brindley's reflection stared back at her, wearing nothing but two mismatched socks and a bikini.

She'd been searching all day for something to wear on a family trip to Hawaii.

This was the best swimsuit she'd tried on. But it was a bikini.

"I've never been comfortable wearing a two-piece, baring my stomach, because we've been programmed to think any flab or not a flat belly, you shouldn't see it," Brindley said in an interview with CBC's Saskatoon Morning more than a year later.

She decided to take a picture and see how she felt about it later.

Brindley ended up not only buying the bikini, but posting the picture on her social media.

It was terrifying, she said, but in the end "it was cathartic."

She has continued posting Instagram pictures of herself in either the swimsuit or a sports bra.

"The more you take photos of it and look at them, you're like, 'my body is great,' " Brindley said.

She also started up a casual running group where members, when weather allows, run in sports bras without shirts.

Brindley is part of a growing network of body positive advocates and role models within the city who are challenging the mainstream concepts of beauty by publicly sharing their journeys to self-acceptance.

'There's a lot of shame'

Connor Rodriguez used to wear layer-upon-layer, no matter the season, to hide his chest.

Rodriguez is a transgender male who has not had top surgery.

"There's a lot of shame around your body when it's not exactly what you want it to be," he said.

Wearing a single binder, which compresses the chest, poses danger for dehydration in hot weather, and at times Rodriguez doubled-up.

These days Rodriguez, a community support advocate at OutSaskatoon, sticks to just his binder, a light tank top overtop and shorts. He said he won't let society make him feel like he is less than others.

Out in public, he sees other queer and transgender people, especially younger ones, who are struggling, wearing layers like he used to or even bulky sweatshirts.

He said he sometimes offers people oversized shirts to replace their hoodies, just to keep them from overheating

"It's heartbreaking seeing my little baby trans kids here feeling shame around their bodies, where they're putting themselves in a dangerous situation," Rodriguez said.

Photo shoot offers liberation from fat phobia

Saskatoon is part of Toronto woman Kayla Logan's self-described "cross-Canada body positivity trip."

"It took me dropping down to my skivvies to feel empowered and liberated from the fat phobia that I had for myself," Logan wrote on her Instagram. "I wanted others to have the same experience that I had."

Logan is hosting a photo shoot at each stop across the country. When she hit Saskatoon on June 26, about 18 locals met her at the the Delta Bessborough, eager to to take part.

Erin McCrea was one of them.

"Anytime you open [social media] there's something on it about what we should be doing to look like what everyone wants us to look — to be thinner, we have to be thin to be happy, and I'm just sick of it," McCrea said.

She was also "100 per cent anxious" about the shoot. particularly when she realized Jazzfest had brought huge crowds of people to the area. Now she describes it as "100 per cent empowering."

She remembers a moment where she stopped "sucking-in" her belly because she was having so much fun.

"I just did not care and I was me," McCrea said.

The group wore underwear and swimsuits for more than half an hour. (Submitted by LeRae Shawn Photography)

Cara Taylor, who hosts body image workshops in Saskatoon, said efforts like this break up the onslaught of "fitspo" accounts on Instagram that are supposed to inspire fitness, but end up skewing ideas of what a normal body looks like.

She said studies have shown advertising campaigns for services to get people "bikini ready" can be harmful.

"The message that really conveys is that if your body doesn't look like this you should feel shameful," she said.

"It makes you feel uncomfortable in your own skin."

Flipping the switch

For those not yet ready to rock trunks or bikinis, Taylor recommended "embodiment," which switches the focus from what the body looks like to what you can do with it or how it feels.

"What am I grateful for that my body can do today?" Taylor said.

Cara Taylor is a mental health educator in Saskatoon. She is certified to provide psychological health and safety evaluations to employers and companies. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

As for Brindley's trip to Hawaii, she remembers a lot more than the bikini: chasing her daughter around lava rocks, making sure she stayed out of deep water and throwing on leis with her family.

She threw the bikini on again for a recent trip to Las Vegas. According to her Instagram, "one of the coolest things here is seeing ALL kinds of bodies rocking swimsuits, crazy fashions and not giving a damn about the shape of their body."