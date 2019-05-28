Friends identify Dan Morrison as man found fatally injured under Saskatoon bridge

Anthony Henderson says that he knew deep down that it was not going to be a good news call.

The sister of his childhood friend Dan Morrison called him early Monday morning. He hadn't heard from his friend in months.

"I had a feeling that something bad happened," Henderson said Tuesday.

"I was hoping that it was just the fact that she wanted to know if I'd had gotten a hold of him recently. But I just knew in the pit of my stomach that this was bad."

She told him that Dan Morrison had died in Saskatoon.

A friend says Dan Morrison was the man found by police fatally injured under this bridge on the Meewasin Trail. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

Police said in a news release that at approximately 6:45 pm CST on Sunday officers, along with Medavie Health Services, responded to an injured male found under a pedestrian bridge on the Meewasin Trail adjacent to the 800 block of Spadina Crescent East.

The man was transported to hospital and died from his injury.

Police are not saying how the man died and did not release his name.

Henderson says that he and Morrison grew up southwest of Ottawa in Lanark County. He described his friend as a jack-of-all trades who worked a variety of automotive and construction jobs.

Henderson moved west and stayed in touch with Morrison as adults, at one point getting him work on a pipeline crew. He said Morrison's first love was doing siding in residential construction.

He described him as brash and outspoken.

"If he ever saw anything unjust you would know about it. He would be in-your-face yelling at you, like this isn't right," he said.

"He would never let anything unjust go."