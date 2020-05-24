Saskatoon band The Garrys cautioning others about live stream scams after being targeted

With concert venues shut during the pandemic, live stream performances have become a regular occurrence in the time of COVID-19, but one Saskatoon band is cautioning fans to be careful before they click after its image and name was used in a dozen fake Facebook ads.

The Garrys are a well-known act in the Bridge City and are gaining more fans on a regular basis, but the band said they were surprised when people started contacting them about a live stream performance they were set to do on May 23.

The Garrys had no live stream concert planned and the ads appear to be produced by online bots. The page posting the events, 2on3 Music Live, was only created on May 22, 2020.

Using information that appeared on a now-cancelled event at the Bassment in Saskatoon for the same date, the ads looked legit at first glance, but a closer inspection revealed awkward spelling errors and other oddities.

The band has now put out a warning on its official Facebook page cautioning fans about the fake ads, as they were worried about people clicking on the links and having their information compromised or worse.

An ad circulating online advertised a fake live stream featuring Saskatoon band the Garrys. The local musicians are warning others to be careful before they click, as they suspect the fake ads were part of a online scam asking people to register their information in order to attend. (The Garrys/Supplied )

"There was about 40 people who had clicked that they were either interested in going, or going, including a few people I know," said the band's bassist, Julie Maier.

"So I got kind of worried right away that those innocent people, fans of ours, friends of ours, were going to click on that link and something bad was going to happen."

The ads asked fans to click on a link and to register their information through another site to ensure they had access to the fake live stream before it started. The band worried the ads were supporting phishing scams.

Maier said she tried to post in the discussion on the fake events that the ads were not real, but she quickly found out they were unable to do so, as comments had been disabled.

The Garrys traced the ads' as far back as they could. They found the ads originated from accounts that appear to be posing as promoters and that look legitimate at first glance.

She said the band has reported all of the ads to Facebook, but as of Saturday evening — the night of the fake concert — all of the ads remained online.

"The only thing we really could do is post to our followers directly," she said.

The band found roughly a dozen Facebook events advertising fake live stream concerts featuring the local musicians. They were quick to warn their fans about the concerts. (Supplied/The Garrys )

She said bands, but fans especially, have to be careful when they're preparing to attend these types of online events.

"It could have very easily happened that we didn't find out about this at all until after those events had passed," she said. Adding: "The caution really needs to be on the person doing the clicking and that's the fan and the person interested in checking out the live stream."

Maier said she also feels Facebook needs to be doing a better job monitoring for and removing this type of behaviour from their platform.

Alan Willaert, the Canadian vice president of the American Federation of Musicians, which represents artists in Canada and the U.S. said this is another scam people have to be cautious of.

"The at-home concerts are going to be more prevalent, they're going to be a platform that will probably extend well into the near future, so I guess a little more awareness is going to be required from all parties."

Willaert said bands and musicians need to ensure their paperwork and contracts are in order to protect themselves when they're doing these types of performances, as while the concerts are live streamed, audio and video recordings of the performance do exist.

"It goes deeper than that. It goes toward protecting yourself and your product against all kind of things, not just this one particular thing," he said. "That's why we recommend our members always use the appropriate contracts for live engagement work and now that we're doing these home concerts, that's essentially a recording."

He said this is to ensure that musicians have recourse if their product is used by an unwanted party.

The page that was posting fake Facebook ads for Saskatoon band The Garrys has since been removed from the platform for violating its community standards policies around scams. (Screenshot/Facebook.com)

"Always use the right paperwork," said Willaert.

He feels the fact The Garrys notified their fans about the fake ads was a "great precaution," but said people still need to be careful as scammers are always looking for workarounds and new ways to execute fraud online.

He said that tech companies like Facebook should be doing a better job of dealing with these types of scams on the platform, but says "contact is almost minimal" between groups like the AFM and tech giants like Facebook.

"They could always be doing more," he said.

In a emailed statement from Facebook, the social media company said it's removed the page posting the ads as it violated the site's community standards policies for scams.

"We work hard to limit the spread of scams because we do not want to allow content that is designed to deceive, or that attempts to mislead users," Facebook said in the statement. "We take any violations of our standards seriously, and that is why we remove Pages, content, and profiles that violate our standards when we are made aware of it."

As of Sunday afternoon the Facebook page for 2on3 Music Live had been taken down and is no longer available.