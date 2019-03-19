Saskatoon baller set to tip off at March Madness

It's a long road from shooting hoops in a Saskatoon driveway to playing basketball for the Bradley University Braves in March Madness, the NCAA's college tournament.

'It obviously means so much to our family.' - Ja'Shon Henry

"It's every basketball players dream," said Ja'Shon Henry.

Henry grew up in Saskatoon, and started playing basketball early. In fact, he said, he can't really remember a time when the game wasn't a big part of his life. Henry credits that to his father Claude, who also loved the game.

"I grew up watching him play a little bit and I fell in love with it. I had a ball in my hands from as long as I could remember," said Henry. "When I was younger, me and him always used to (play) after school. I'd get home and I just asked him to go shoot hoops on the driveway."

Bradley's Ja'Shon Henry, top, leaps to save a ball from going out of bounds as teammate Darrell Brown (5) and Missouri State's Keandre Cook (1) watch during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, Friday, March 8, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (The Associated Press)

Driveway hoop dreams

Father and son spent hours shooting hoops together, and the two would talk and dream about the boy working hard and eventually winning a scholarship at a top school in the United States. Henry's dream took him from the driveway to St. Joseph High School, and in his senior year, to an elite basketball program at Notre Dame in Wilcox, Sask.

That Saskatoon kid who had big hoop dreams is now playing for the Bradley University Braves, a Division I school in Illinois. Now, Henry and his teammates are getting ready for the gruelling final push for to the national college basketball championship.

"I think March Madness is even bigger than the NBA playoffs," he said.

Sadly, Claude Henry won't be there. He died two years ago. Still, Henry feels his father's presence every time he steps on the court.

"I know that this is this is our shared dream and being able to accomplish that is truly amazing," he said. "He is watching down on me, home and away games, and I know he has the best seat in the house."

March Madness

Still, Henry will have a strong cheering section for March Madness with his mother and sister, as well as some good friends set to come down and watch the Braves play.

"It obviously means so much to our family and everyone has been so supportive and I can't thank them enough for everything that they've done for me," he said.

It's a lot of pressure for the rookie from Saskatoon. But Henry brings it all back to the driveway and all of those hours spent shooting hoops and working on the fundamentals of the game, under the proud direction of a father who also loved the game.

"At the end of today it's just basketball and we're going to go out there and do what we do."

For Henry's team March Madness begins on Thursday. The Braves, ranked 15th will take on number 2 ranked Michigan State.