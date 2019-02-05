Final arguments made in case of man accused of trying to kill Saskatoon cop

A judge will now decide on the guilt of a man accused of trying to kill a Saskatoon police officer with a homemade pipe gun during a downtown shootout two summers ago.

Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench Justice Jeff Kalmakoff heard final arguments in the trial of Michael Arcand on Tuesday.

Arcand, 35, is charged with attempted murder plus some weapons charges, including using a firearm with the intent of wounding someone.

The charges stem from a brief but intense standoff on Fourth Avenue, one of Saskatoon's busiest downtown stretches, in September 2017.

Arcand says he broke the window of his own car (having locked himself out), which is what put police on his tail.

Videos shot by civilians show Arcand armed with two metal pipes which, according to a firearms expert who testified for the Crown, can fire off shotgun shells when one tube is slammed into the other.

One shot did go off as police surrounded Arcand, but Arcand's attorney, Brent Little, argued it was an accident.

"This wasn't a situation where he was looking to cause violence," said Little on Tuesday.

Arcand himself, when on the stand earlier in the trial, said that when police fired at him with a bean bag shotgun, "I anticipated both hits, and my body twisted, and as I recovered from the beanbag, as soon as my foot touched the ground, that's when the gun went off."

The Crown argues that Arcand meant to shoot Sgt. Grant Linklater, while Little pointed out that no witness said Arcand had his eyes open as the pipe gun went off.

In his final argument, lead Crown attorney Todd Welsh focused on a moment before the pipe gun was shot, when, according to Welsh, Arcand pumped his gun and then looked down.

"We would suggest it's because he's surprised the gun did not discharge," said Welsh.

Little said it was unclear what was happening there.

Arcand admitted to grabbing shotgun shells from his car, reloading the gun after the shot went off on Fourth Avenue and trying to fire on a police dog shortly before his capture.

"Why grab these shells in the first place if the intent is not to use them?" said Welsh.

Little questioned whether the pipe gun was actually a firearm when Arcand reloaded, because by that point the gun's firing pin was gone.

Little said Arcand's admitted drug use that day — including taking some crystal meth in his car shortly before the standoff — should also be taken into account by the judge.

Under cross-examination by Welsh, Arcand admitted the drug made him paranoid.