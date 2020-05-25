Saskatoon artistic community mourns after painter Hugo Alvarado dies

Tributes for well-known painter Hugo Alvarado have begun pouring in after his death on Saturday.

Alvarado fled Chile as a political refugee in 1973, and eventually settled in Saskatoon.

The artist was well known in the community, and would often donate his time and artwork for charitable causes.

"[He] built a remarkable career as an artist, spurred on incredible work for charities through starting and supporting countless art auctions, and raised an amazing family he was so proud of," read a Facebook post from Mayor Charlie Clark.

In 2016, his work was placed on mugs for CBC Saskatoon's Comfort and Joy campaign to raise money for CHEP and the food bank.

These limited edition Hugo Alvarado mugs were designed by Alvarado for CBC Saskatoon's Comfort and Joy campaign. (CBC Saskatoon)

The next year, he was named the 2017 Saskatoon Citizen of the Year by CTV Saskatoon, in part for founding Artists Against Hunger, a group that held charity art auctions for food security organizations.

At the time of his death, Alvarado was in Edmonton, waiting for a lung transplant.

"Hugo Alvarado wasn't just a man," read a post from his daughter Raquel.

"He was a giant, who lived a brilliant, epic, unbelievable life."

Alvarado was 71 years old.