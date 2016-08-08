Saskatoon police arrest wanted man who allegedly refused to pull over

Saskatoon police arrested a 38-year-old man after he allegedly sped away from them Sunday afternoon.

Officers tried to pull the man's vehicle over at about 1:40 p.m. CST, according to a news release. He sped away, but was seen driving through the city several more times that afternoon, police said.

Officers set up a road block on 33rd Street and flattened the man's tires using stop sticks.

The man then got out of the vehicle and ran away, but was arrested soon after.

The man was wanted on charges of assault causing bodily harm. He's now also facing charges of failing to stop for police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.