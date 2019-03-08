Customer chases armed man, woman after attempted robbery at Saskatoon business

Police say a customer at a West End business chased two people who tried to rob it early Friday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. CST at a business in a strip mall on the 3000 block of Diefenbaker Drive, according to a news release from Saskatoon police. The tiny mall is at the western edge of the city, where Diefenbaker Drive and 22nd Street W. intersect.

According to police, a man — who was armed with a sawed-off shotgun — and a woman walked into the business and demanded cash from an employee. The staffer refused and the would-be robbers took off out the front door.

"A customer attempted to follow the suspects but quickly stopped when the male suspect fired the shotgun into the air," the release said.

No one was injured.

Police are investigating.