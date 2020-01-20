Saskatoon architect sparks discussion with ideas for where new arena should go

The City of Saskatoon isn't expected to update city council on its search for a new arena site for several more weeks, but that's not stopping one architect from stoking discussion on six locations he says have potential.

Bertrand Bartake, an architect at Kindrachuk Agrey Architecture who started a lively tweet-thread Sunday about where to locate the arena, is not affiliated with the city. He said he's just passionate about urban issues.

"I also just wanted to get a discussion going," Bartake said of his suggestions, which are based on factors like location, scale, proximity to other downtown amenities and potential to spur other development.

Saskatoon city council has already pledged to locate the arena (and potential adjoining convention centre) downtown. Lesley Anderson, the city's director of planning, said earlier this month that the city's next report to council will arrive in the coming weeks.

Whether that report will lay out the candidate sites drafted by the city remains unclear. Ultimately, however, city council will choose the successful site following public consultation.

While Bartake mapped out six potential locations, "the Toys 'R' Us site is my personal favourite," he said.

The lot, numbered "2" on Bartke's map, is immediately south of Midtown Plaza and is largely vacant save for the toy store, he said.

We're expecting to hear about the site for a new arena in <a href="https://twitter.com/DTNYXE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DTNYXE</a> in the 1st quarter of this year. Over the next couple days I'll discuss 6 potential arena sites in the core of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YXEarena?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YXEarena</a> <a href="https://t.co/bLbgzQNcuk">pic.twitter.com/bLbgzQNcuk</a> —@Bertrand_SK

"Build it on the biggest empty parking lot in the downtown," echoed Bob Patrick, a faculty member in the geography and planning department at the University of Saskatchewan.

Bartake said it's the only site on his list with some slope to it, creating potential for loading off 19th Street.

It would also make an impression on drivers coming into downtown, Bartake said.

"It's probably out of all of them got the best landmark potential for a building," Bartake said.

I would really like it to be #2. Would be so amazing for the fan experience. I do see congestion issues for the events that draw 15,000+ but assume that will be addressed. —@darrendupont

I’ll state the obvious then and say but what about Toys R us?!?!?!?! —@SaskGregger

It's a tight space, though.

"If the city is committed to an arena-convention centre…. you have to get creative or maybe build one on top of the other or buy some adjacent land," Bartake said.

Bertrand Bartake says he's not affiliated with the City of Saskatoon. He's just passionate about urban issues, he says. (Bertrand Bartake)

The other potential sites mapped out by Bartake are numbered as follows:

1) River Landing, specifically an area encompassing the recently-vacated farmers' market building and two parcels to the south.

3) The corner of Idylwyld Drive and 22nd Street E., which includes the Saskatoon YMCA.

4) The parking lot immediately north of 22nd Street E., across from The Bay and TCU Place.

5) The land southeast of the Saskatoon Police Service station where the John Deere building sits.

6) The city yards area north of the police station.

Alan Wallace, president of Saskatchewan Professional Planners Institute and the former director of planning for the City of Saskatoon, said the parking lot across from The Bay (Option 4 on Bartake's list) makes the most sense.

First Avenue, where city council has already decided to locate a key downtown artery of the future bus-rapid-transit service, is located right near the site, Wallace said.

"Rapid transit is extremely important because then you don't need all that surface parking," Wallace said. "And the second thing is you've [already] got a critical mass of retail restaurants, hotels, entertainment and so on there. You also have the ability to connect it to the existing convention center."

The parking lot in question is owned by the Midtown Plaza. Terry Napper, the mall's general manager, previously said the owners of the mall are not interested in selling the parking lot.

"That could be posturing just to drive the price up," Bartake said.

The parking lot across from The Bay is one of the options outlined by Bartake. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Rattlers president weighs in

The arena eyed for replacement, SaskTel Centre, is home for several sports teams, including the Saskatchewan Rattlers basketball team.

Rattlers President and COO Lee Genier said he'd be happy with either the Toys "R" Us site, the Bay-adjacent parking lot or River Landing.

"I don't think any one is better than the other," Genier said, "as long as you have good ingress and egress."

Bruce Urban, owner of the Saskatchewan Rush lacrosse team, which also plays at SaskTel Centre, declined to cite a preference beyond wanting it to be in or near downtown.

"We do not know the exact associated land costs of each site, so we cannot comment without the proper knowledge," he said in a statement.

The River Landing option is the only one that the city has confirmed is actually under consideration.

The area has also been touted for its potential to host other developments, including a new condo tower and a new market to replace the recently-departed Saskatoon Farmers Market' Co-operative.

Bartake's other 3 options

Bartake likened his Option 3, at the corner of Idylwyld and 22nd Street, as the "Portage and Main" of Saskatoon, referring to the confluence of rivers that marks a major tourist destination in Winnipeg.

"It's also one of the worst intersections for people with vehicles," Bartake said. "It's fine but nobody wants to stand there or hang out there."

It's also the smallest site on his list.

Best to worst; 6, 2, 4, 3, 5, 1.<br>6 has the most access to major arteries, large multi use area and potential for rapid rail access. 2 & 4 great for access to bars and restaurants, but 3 would need to be a multi level parkade for both to work. 5 no. 1 is terrible. Worst access. —@sinbinzebra

Bartake's final two suggestions, Options 5 and 6, are both located in Saskatoon's north downtown area.

Option 5 would encompass a lot southeast of the Saskatoon Police Service station that includes the John Deere building.

"That site is one that hasn't really been talked about," Bartake said. "I saw that site as being one that is large enough to support a facility of this size."

If no. 5 means demolishing the old John Deere building you can just take that one off of there right now! (That's where the architecture school is supposed to go.) No. 2 is my personal favourite fwiw. —@johnysaskatunes

Option 6 is the large city yards area flanking the police station to the north.

"You actually use the arena to form the land bridge that was proposed in that North Downtown Master Plan," Bartake said. "Putting anything on that site, you're really constricted [access-wise] because you've got an active rail line cutting across the site."

The benefit of building in the city yards area would be to revive the idea of a land bridge over Idylwyld Drive, a concept previous proposed in the city's North Downtown Master Plan, Bartake said. (City of Saskatoon)

Option 6 appeared to garner the most support among people who responded to Bartake's tweet-thread.

#6 gives you the potential to build a district to help offset the costs of the arena. All others don’t have that opportunity. —@howlett_jeff

6. Everywhere else too much congestion. I work at Persephone & during my evening shifts I struggle to find parking with having the theatre, the cinema, the mall and bars all in close proximity. —@ozdust9

6 is the only option that works if you want it downtown —@tjl660

Bartake said that while Site 6 is "really disconnected from much of what's happening elsewhere"....

Is 6 really considered downtown? Seems terrible. —@Partunia

...it's not without opportunity.

"[The city] could really create a neighbourhood from cart blanche there," Bartake said.