City of Saskatoon adopts the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

Saskatoon city council voted unanimously Monday to adopt the United Nations Declarations on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

"It's a historic day for the city and good timing given the week we are in," Mayor Charlie Clark said Monday.

"Our goal is to create a city that is better for everyone."

According to the UN, the declaration establishes a universal framework of minimum standards for the survival, dignity and well-being of the Indigenous peoples of the world, and elaborates on existing human rights standards and fundamental freedoms as they apply to the specific situation of indigenous peoples.

Clark said adopting UNDRIP is an appropriate move toward reconciliation in 21st-century Canada. Referring to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action, he said Saskatoon is following the standard.

"Call to Action Number 43 calls upon the federal, provincial, territorial and municipal governments to fully adopt and implement UNDRIP as a framework for reconciliation," he said.

"We know cities across the country are trying to figure out what it means to adopt UNDRIP. We have a chance to really show that leadership, so that we can also help other municipalities."

Mayor Charlie Clark says the city will partner with the Saskatoon Tribal Council and other Indigenous partners to develop a plan for UNDRIP implementation. (Saskatoon City Council)

On June 21, 2021, UNDRIP received Royal Assent and came into force at the federal level. Montreal and Vancouver are among other Canadian cities that have also recognized the declaration.

Clark said there is a challenging journey ahead, but that the goal is building relationships. The city will partner with the Saskatoon Tribal Council and other Indigenous partners to develop a plan for implementation.

'A foundation of making a difference in people's lives': STC chief

Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand said UNDRIP is about building relationships so that everyone can have a quality of life that "wasn't the case for many years."

"UNDRIP will really set a foundation of making a difference in people's lives and understanding because if we don't work together, we fail," Arcand said.

"Is it going to be challenging? Absolutely. But when we have something challenging, we're going to have good results. Can we do more? Absolutely. But we're going to do it together with UNDRIP."

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand told city council that UNDRIP is about developing a real partnership and is not a simple memorandum of understanding. (Saskatoon City Council)

Alluding to the Treaty 6 flag that shows "a Chief and a non-Indigenous person shaking hands," Arcand said UNDRIP is about forming those partnerships.

"We are going to walk the path together. At the end of the day, it's going to be very successful for everyone."