Saskatoon police charge man with city's 12th homicide of 2020
Saskatoon police have charged Justin Ballantyne, 30, with second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Brandon Applegate.
Justin Ballantyne, 30, will appear in court Tuesday on 2nd-degree murder charge
Saskatoon police have charged a man in the death of 22-year-old Brandon Applegate.
Justin Ballantyne, 30, is scheduled to appear in provincial court Tuesday morning on a charge of second-degree murder.
On Sunday, police were called to a business on the 1000 block of Eighth Street E. Applegate was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died in hospital.
It's Saskatoon's 12th homicide of 2020.
The Saskatoon Police Service put out a warrant for Ballantyne's arrest earlier this week. Their guns and gangs unit located him Thursday night at a home on the 200 block of Avenue L S.
Police say this incident was not random and that the accused was known to the victim.