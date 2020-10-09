Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon police charge man with city's 12th homicide of 2020
Saskatoon police have charged Justin Ballantyne, 30, with second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Brandon Applegate.

Police say Justin Ballantyne, 30, was known to the victim of the city's 12th homicide of 2020. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Saskatoon police have charged a man in the death of 22-year-old Brandon Applegate.

Justin Ballantyne, 30, is scheduled to appear in provincial court Tuesday morning on a charge of second-degree murder.

On Sunday, police were called to a business on the 1000 block of Eighth Street E. Applegate was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died in hospital.

It's Saskatoon's 12th homicide of 2020.

Brandon Applegate, 22, died in hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. (Brandon Smiley/Facebook)

The Saskatoon Police Service put out a warrant for Ballantyne's arrest earlier this week. Their guns and gangs unit located him Thursday night at a home on the 200 block of Avenue L S.

Police say this incident was not random and that the accused was known to the victim. 

