New Saskatchewanderer Leah Mertz looking forward to getting outside

Leah Mertz says it's hard to know where to start.

On Monday, Mertz was named the 2020 Saskatchewanderer. For the next year, she'll travel across the province showcasing people and places in Saskatchewan.

"I'm really excited to just honestly take my creation out on the road and just think out of the box for a bit," she said.

"I want to use my skills like photography, music, voiceovers — sort of the whole entire spectrum of what I can do and just bring that to the table."

Mertz grew up on a turkey farm in southern Alberta but has since moved all over the country, eventually settling in Saskatchewan.

She's been working in digital marketing and content creation but felt the need to get outside and stretch her legs.

"I actually grew up camping a lot with my family," she said.

"I really am looking forward to the summertime to scope out new places so that I can get out there."

Mertz said she doesn't have a specific plan on where she wants to go and will be relying on the public for ideas.

She said talking to the public is the thing she's looking forward to the most.

"At the end of the day, I just want to show people their home in a way they may not have thought of," she said.

"I really just want to like put the spotlight on home for everybody and at the same time make it look so good that people will want to come here too."

Tourism Saskatchewan and the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport search for a person each year who can promote the province with informative and interesting content across various social media platforms and a Saskatchewanderer website.

Mertz is the tenth Saskatchewanderer since the province began the program.