Embrace Saskatchewan winter by getting out and enjoying the natural wonders

Jay Brown has a simple message when it comes to making the most of winter: get moving.

Brown took this selfie on a recent winter trip into the back country of northern Saskatchewan. (Submitted by Jay Brown)

"Winter seems cold when you don't move," said Brown, who runs the blog Sask Hiker, which provides recommendations on where to hike in Saskatchewan. "But when you are moving winter then becomes hot."

Brown said when he is out hiking across Saskatchewan he is always opening up his jacket and taking off mitts to cool down.

"I have yet to experience a temperature in Saskatchewan that I can't be outside in," he told Shauna Powers on CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

Brown loves exploring the province in winter, especially up north. He spent last weekend hiking and camping in the back country of Prince Albert National Park.

Experience something you may have not experienced before, and don't let the thought of it being cold or winter or whatever get in the way of that. - Jay Brown of Sask Hiker

"Every season offers you something that the other seasons can't, and winter especially offers this."

Brown said while many places offer huge landmarks to see Saskatchewan has an infinite number of wonderful nuanced moments.

An adult red fox in its winter coat is pictured in Prince Albert National Park in Saskatchewan. (Wayne Lynch/Parks Canada)

For instance, one time while driving into the park he had to stop because a huge moose was standing on the side of the road. They eyed each other for a little while before it sauntered off into the bush.

"[Another time] I was driving from one hike location to another, and a wolf pack darted across the road in front of me. So all of a sudden five wolves come out of the bush," Brown said.

And just being all alone with the stillness and silence of nature is breathtaking.

"Once, I was working pretty hard on a hike and my heart-rate was obviously up. I took a break, and I could actually physically hear my heartbeat in my chest.

"I could actually hear it beating. That's how quiet it is in the winter."

The northern lights in Saskatchewan pictured on a winter evening. (Submitted by Greg Johnson)

Brown said while many of us want to get away on that warm vacation, there are many great places to visit all around Saskatchewan.

And don't hibernate, get out and enjoy the winter.

"Push yourself beyond your boundaries a little bit, and all of a sudden these things will happen that you are excited to tell somebody on Monday," Brown said.

"Experience something you may have not experienced before, and don't let the thought of it being cold or winter or whatever get in the way of that."