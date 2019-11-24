Saskatoon's Cat Jahnke back with a very personal album about struggles with depression

It's been quite a while between albums for Saskatoon's Cat Jahnke but she's back this year with a very personal album.

The Boy, The Girl, The Wolf explores Jahnke's struggles with depression.

"The reason it had been so long (between albums) was specifically because of these struggles," Jahnke told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

"And so I thought that that would be just a very honest way to bring out a new album and also talk about what had sort of paused my inspiration for so long."

Jahnke, who lives in Winnipeg but is in Saskatoon on for a show Sunday, has been a force both creatively and intellectually.

Cat Jahnke latest album is called The Boy, The Girl, The Wolf. (Photo courtesy Cat Jahnke)

She's represented Saskatchewan on the show Canada's Smartest Person and and been nominated for a Canadian Folk Music Award.

"It's a lack of that excitement," she said of her depression. "It's just sort of a nothingness."

Jahnke said her normal would be touring from May to Christmas and then "the other months of the year I would just be in my own space — very much as a hermit."

She said it took her a long time to seek out help and still struggles to seek out help from others.

"That's what some of these songs are about," she said. "Self realising, but also maybe being fooled by the inner dialogue as well."

"I do think that I could still find more help from the outside and maybe putting this album out is step one for me and putting words to what I'm feeling."

And writing songs about it is natural way for Jahnke to express herself.

"I've always expressed frustration, happiness, sadness, all these things," she said. "So the writing of the song was the easiest part. But going out and singing them that is the tricky part."

Jahnke said if she is having a rough night, she wonders if the crowd will notice. Her shows have all gone off without a hitch, she added. (Boris Minkevich)

The reception she has received from fans has been overwhelming.

"I have been absolutely blown away by the compassion and kindness and vulnerability that people have shared with me as I sing these songs across Canada."

"In that way it makes me feel like what I'm doing is is moving forward the conversation, which is what I'm hoping for," Jahnke said.

"But also that I'm reaching people and also that those people are reaching back toward me."

That being said, she is still working through her depression.

"Every time I have a show I struggle and I think, 'Are they going to accept this tonight.'

"And luckily I have had a 100 per cent track record."

Jahnke performance Sunday night in Saskatoon tonight at the Mennonite Central Committee Atrium on 45th Street West starts at 7 p.m.

The event is free but you're invited to bring donations for their Christmas Giving Campaign.