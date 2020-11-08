The winter storm continues to track its way through the province on Sunday.

Parts of the south west and central regions of Saskatchewan were under a blizzard warning, while the Saskatoon area and eastern Saskatchewan was under a winter storm warning, Environment Canada meteorologist Shannon Moody told CBC's Saskatchewan Weekend.

Freezing rain and ice pellets fell around Regina and an area east of Yorkton, which prompted a warning from Yorkton RCMP about black ice creating dangerous road conditions in the area.

"It is a unique system and things can always change as it moves closer to Saskatchewan," Moody said. "We definitely recommend that people check the local forecast, check for updated bulletins."

She also recommended checking the highway conditions before going anywhere.

The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline issued warnings for winter road conditions across much of the province, with travel not recommended in many parts of the southwest.

As of early Sunday afternoon, the Highway Hotline's website said Highway 1 west of Swift Current was closed due to ice covered roads, heavy and drifting snow, and reduced visibility.

Saskatoon prepared for the worst

Saskatoon and the surrounding area saw about 10 centimetres of snow on Saturday and 20 to 30 centimetres of snow was expected to fall Sunday and into early Monday morning.

Several Saskatoon businesses closed early ahead of the storm.

Dutch Growers is closed Sunday due to concerns about extreme snowfall and Fable Ice Cream closed early Saturday and would remain closed on Sunday.

A City of Saskatoon news release said freezing rain and blowing snow overnight left streets icy. City crews and contractors are working to clear priority streets.

City officials said yesterday that they were prepared for the worst. The city said it would provide an update on the winter storm response at 2 p.m. CST on Sunday.