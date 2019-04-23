29-year-old woman dies after crash with semi near Moose Jaw

A 29-year-old woman is dead after a crash with a semi trailer on a highway near Moose Jaw.

The crash happened Monday at around 1:30 p.m. CST on Highway 2 just north of Moose Jaw, according to an RCMP release Tuesday.

The woman, whom police did not identify, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the trailer reportedly came away without injuries.

Police did not say what kind of vehicle the woman was driving.

Neither drugs or alcohol are considered factors, though the investigation remains ongoing, according to RCMP.