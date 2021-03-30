Sask. expanding vaccine booking eligibility to people aged 60 or older

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has expanded the criteria for people eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Starting Wednesday morning, anyone older than 60 years can register for a vaccine appointment. Previously, people older than 62 years old could register.

All remaining phase one health-care workers — which includes home-care workers, operating room staff and those on vaccination teams — as well as people who are medically vulnerable with an eligibility letter and anyone older than 50 living in northern Saskatchewan can also book an appointment.

Anyone 60 years old or older can book their appointment online or call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Online booking is not available for people in other categories, who must phone.

Vaccine delivery delays hitting some clinics

The news release also noted that due to a delayed shipment of 21,300 Moderna vaccines, many appointments had been delayed and rescheduled. Click here for a full list of rescheduled clinics.

Anyone receiving a shot can have a friend or family member schedule their appointment for them. Everyone getting a vaccine must provide identification at the appointment.

The health authority is also in the process of connecting with group homes for persons with intellectual disabilities, shelters and other congregate living facilities to discuss options for immunization.

As of Tuesday, 179,800 vaccines have been administered across Saskatchewan.