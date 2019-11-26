Sask. announces legislation that will see it join legal fight against opioid manufacturers, distributors

Saskatchewan is set to join a growing list of provinces going after opioid manufacturers and distributors in court.

Health Minister Jim Reiter announced legislation Tuesday that will see the province join a class action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

British Columbia, which also has opioid cost recovery legislation, filed the proposed class-action lawsuit last year.

Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario and Alberta have already announced their support for the lawsuit.

The proposed legislation will allow the province to take direct action against opioid manufacturers and distributors, and amend the Health Administration Act, allowing the province to seek recovery of past and future healthcare costs.

"Joining B.C. in this lawsuit will help us to hold opioid manufacturers and distributors accountable for their role in the ongoing addiction and overdose crisis in Saskatchewan and across Canada," Reiter said in a news release.

The B.C. class action was brought on behalf of all federal, provincial and territorial governments and agencies that have paid health-care and pharmaceutical and treatment costs related to opioids from 1996 to the present.

"The opioid crisis has come at a significant cost to citizens, healthcare and law enforcement," Saskatchewan's Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said in the release.

"We are giving notice to the drug companies that we believe they have a responsibility to compensate the provinces for a portion of the damage opioid addiction has caused."

The legislation is set to be introduced this fall, with passage anticipated for spring 2020.