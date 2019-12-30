The 2010s weren't kind to Saskatchewan stock prices

Saskatchewan commodity companies had a tough time in the last decade compared to some of the province's other publicly-traded companies, a local investment analyst says.

The stock prices for many companies with Saskatchewan offices or operations — including big names like Nutrien, Cameco and BHP — are down from where they stood at the end of 2009.

Rob Rongve, an investment advisor at RBC Dominion Securities in North Battleford, Sask., said there's a simple factor to account for that.

"Whether [the companies are] in resources or not," he said.

The Bank of Canada commodity price index (BCPI), which tracks 26 Canadian commodity exports and is measured in U.S. dollar terms, is a bellwether for commodity-tied Saskatchewan stocks, Rongve said.

"It started at $569, hit an all-time high [for the decade] in April 2011 at $721 and is basically closing out the decade, at the beginning of November, at $416 — about a 27-per-cent decline in broad-based commodity prices over the past decade."

Meanwhile, some non-commodity companies saw their stock prices rise or hold up relatively well by the end of this decade.

Rongve cited Vecima Networks Inc., a Saskatoon based company that develops electronic communication products, as an example of that.

"Their shares are up 78 per cent over the past decade," Rongve said.

In 2013, the Saskatchewan government sold 60 per cent of its stake in one of its Crown corporations, Information Services Corp. (ISC), to the public. The company handles land and personal property registries.

While ISC's current share price is down from where it stood in July 2013, "[the company is] definitely a very good success story for the province," Rongve said. "They've been expanding as well as buying out other companies across Canada and trying to become more of a Canadian company rather than just a Saskatchewan company."

How the numbers shake out

Here's a comparison of the stock prices for the Saskatchewan-based publicly traded companies listed by the provincial government.

All figures in are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated and were obtained from Google Finance.

49 North Resources Inc.

Down 99 per cent

$1.91 (Dec. 31, 2009)

$0.02 (Dec. 23, 2019)

BHP

Down 3.8 per cent

$1,883* (Dec. 18, 2009)

$1,810.80* (Dec. 27, 2019)

* in British pence

Cameco Corp.

Down 66 per cent

$34.50 (Dec. 24, 2009)

$11.56 (Dec. 27, 2019)

Gensource

Up 71 per cent

$0.07 (Dec. 24, 2009)

$0.12 (Dec. 27, 2019)

Information Services Corporation

Down 6.9 per cent

$16.64 (July 12, 2013)

$15.50 (Dec. 27, 2019)

K+S Potash Canada

Down 72 per cent

$39.99* (Dec. 31, 2009)

$11.22* (Dec. 27, 2019)

* in Euros

Karnalyte Resources

Down 97 per cent

$7.07 (Dec. 17, 2010)

$0.19 (Dec. 27, 2019)

Nutrien

Down 35 per cent

$97.58 (Dec. 24, 2009)

$63.07 (Dec. 27, 2019)

Star Diamond Corp.

Down 63 per cent

$0.93 (Dec. 24, 2009)

$0.34 (Dec. 27, 2019)

Vecima Networks Inc.

Up 78 per cent

$5.80 (Dec. 31, 2009)

$10.30 (Dec. 27, 2019)

Wescan Goldfields Inc.

Down 97 per cent

$1.40 (Dec. 31, 2009)

$0.04 (Dec. 23, 2019)