Search continues for Sask. stabbing suspect following mass killing at James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon

Police are continuing to search for one of two suspects accused of murder in relation to a mass stabbing that left 10 people dead and 18 injured in the area of James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby village of Weldon, Sask.

Those tallies do not include the suspects, Damien and Myles Sanderson. Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday with wounds that did not seem self-inflicted, according to RCMP. The second suspect and Sanderson's brother, Myles Sanderson, is still at large as of Monday night.

James Smith Cree Nation is located about 60 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert and about 25 kilometres northeast of Weldon.

Police from Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba were searching for the Sandersons after the attacks prompted a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning.

Myles Sanderson is facing three counts of first-degree murder, as well as attempted murder and break and enter.

Police say he may have sustained injuries, though it hasn't been confirmed. He was last believed to be driving a black Nissan Rogue with the licence plate 119 MPI on Sunday and police say that vehicle was reported in Regina at 11:20 a.m. CST the same day.

Myles Sanderson, right, is described as standing six feet and one inch tall. He weighs about 240 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. His brother and the second suspect in the string of stabbings, Damien Sanderson, left, was found dead on Monday, RCMP said. (RCMP)

CBC News confirmed Tuesday that Earl Burns Sr., a veteran, is among the deceased.

The Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association sent its condolences to the Burns family following his death.

James Smith Cree Nation asking for donations

The James Smith Cree Nation and sister First Nation communities are asking for food and monetary donations in the wake of the mass stabbing.

In an open letter being shared on social media, the Cree Nation, alongside chiefs and council from Peter Chapman Band and Chakastaypasin Band, have asked for food, money and disposable dishware and cutlery.

Investigators in protective equipment examine the ground at a crime scene in Weldon, Sask., on Sunday. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press)

The group of First Nation communities declared a state of emergency on noon Sunday.

Donations for the Cree Nation can be delivered to the Bernard Constant Community School gymnasium.

It asked any monetary donations to be given as gift cards, cheques or cash and that donations would be logged.