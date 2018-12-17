Saskatchewan premier to apologize to Sixties Scoop survivors in January

Premier Scott Moe will apologize to Sixties Scoop survivors early in the new year, but there will be no monetary compensation.

The apology is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. CST in the Rotunda of the Legislature Building.​ It will be preceded by a pipe ceremony.

The announcement comes following a series of six sharing circles across the province that were held to inform the Government of Saskatchewan's apology.

These sharing circles were co-ordinated by the Sixties Scoop Indigenous Survivors of Saskatchewan (SSISS), with support from the Government of Saskatchewan.

Premier Scott Moe will deliver an apology to Sixties Scoop survivors on Jan. 7. (CBC)

The Sixties Scoop saw thousands of Indigenous children taken from their homes from the 1960s to the 1980s and placed mostly with white families.

Earlier this year, Saskatchewan's social services minister said the province hoped to apologize to Sixties Scoop survivors by the end of this year.