RCMP warn of scammer dressed as SaskPower employee

Someone tried to gain entry into a Montmartre, Sask. home by pretending to be a SaskPower employee, RCMP announced in a press release on Monday.

The RCMP said a well-dressed man, wearing a lanyard around his neck with an ID card attached to it, approached the home the morning of September 3.

According to police, he identified himself as a SaskPower employee and told the homeowners hew had received an email from them with a request to repair the outlets, lights and switches inside the home.

RCMP said the homeowners had not sent an email like that and refused him entry.

Police said the male then told the residents he had made a mistake and quickly left the property in a brown SUV marked with SaskPower logos.

RCMP said they have since confirmed with SaskPower that the corporation only uses white vehicles in its fleet and that it didn't send the man to the home.

Police are reminding the public that the work specified by this male is completed by an electrician hired by homeowners and not by SaskPower employees.

Police are asking the public to remain vigilant when it comes to the "ever evolving world of scams" and to report any suspicious incidents to the nearest RCMP detachment or local police.

The village of Montmartre is about 86 kilometres southeast of Regina.