Saskatoon police increases presence around city mosques in wake of New Zealand attacks

The Saskatoon Police Service is increasing its presence around the city's five mosques in response to Friday's deadly attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Police Chief Troy Cooper will also personally visit at least one of the mosques, according to polices spokesperson Cst. Ryan Ehalt.

"We're currently in contact with the Muslim leadership in the community to come up a safety plan for them," said Ehalt.

The police presence will be particularly noticeable during prayer times, the service said in a subsequent news release.

Ehalt said Saskatoon police have not received any reports of anti-Muslim activity.

Forty-nine people were killed and another 48 injured in shootings at two mosques filled with worshippers during Friday prayers in Christchurch, in what New Zealand's prime minister is calling "one of [our] darkest days."

A man in his 20s has been charged with murder and will soon appear in court, according New Zealand's police commissioner.

"Three other people were apprehended," Bush said in a late-night briefing Friday, adding that one was later released.

According to Australian media reports, the accused is BrentonTarrant, 28, from the city of Grafton in New South Wales, Australia.

Residents encouraged to be vigilant

Ehalt said the attacks in New Zealand are "quite concerning."

"Part of that is addressing those types of things and fears that might be present currently within the Muslim community of Saskatoon," he said.

"I would just encourage citizens of Saskatoon just to report anything that they might feel could potentially be suspicious, although we don't have any immediate cause for concern within Saskatoon."

'Shock and disbelief and incredible sadness'

IhsaanGardee, executive director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), took part in a public conversation about hate speech Thursday night in Saskatoon. He spoke with CBC Friday morning.

"Just shock and disbelief and incredible sadness and grief for the victims and their families and those that are injured," Ihsaan told Stefani Langenegger on CBC Radio's The Morning Edition. "Our thoughts and our prayers are with them."

Gardee urged politicians from around the world to call the shootings a terrorist act.

Ihsaan Gardee said words matter and they embolden people to commit hateful acts. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

"Let's call it what it is," he said. "This white supremacist ideology is growing and it is something of deep concern."

Gardee found out about the attack about an hour after speaking at a panel discussion about the impact of hate speech and where hate speech can lead.

"I think there is a growth in online hate that I think governments and communities around the world are struggling with — how can they effectively tackle [that] while at the same time ensuring we protect our very hard-won and cherished right to free expression," he said.

Gardee said the NCCM is calling on elected officials to stand up and to speak out against these terrorist acts.

"And to not use dog whistle politics to appeal to fringe groups, individuals who are espousing these horrific and hateful ideologies.

Police escort people away from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Multiple people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of people attending Friday prayers, as New Zealand police warned people to stay indoors as they tried to determine if more than one gunman was involved. (Mark Baker/Associated Press)

"We have some politicians who have continued to debate whether we should use the term Islamophobia and at the same time engaging in anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim fear mongering," he added.

"And this is all happening at a time when Muslims are being gunned down in Christchurch and just over two years ago in Quebec.

"This kind of rhetoric has consequences."

He said words do matter because they provide a fertile ground for people to feel as though they're hateful ideologies are valid and it emboldens them to act out.

Gardee said there is heightened anxiety in the Muslim community.

The NCCM has called on Muslim communities to review their security measures and get in touch with local law enforcement if they have concerns.

Ambulance staff take a man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch. (Mark Baker/Associated Press)

"I think everyone has a certain level of anxiety and there is certainly fear out there, but I think we need to not allow our fear and those who would try to promote this fear and hatred to win.

"We need to stand up and we need to stand together and united."

The majority of those killed were at the Masjid Al-Noor, a mosque on Deans Avenue in the central part of Christchurch, with the shooting occurring around 1:45 p.m. local time.

During a second shooting at the nearby Linwood Masjid Mosque, seven people were killed. One more person died later at Christchurch Hospital.