Saskatchewan's highest court rejects convicted wife killer David Woods' bid for new trial

Convicted wife killer David Woods is not getting a new trial.

Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal unanimously rejected his application in a 45-page written decision released Friday.

Woods, from Saskatoon, was convicted of first-degree murder in 2014 in the death of his wife Dorothy. Her body was discovered in a culvert near Blackstrap Lake in January 2012. She had been bludgeoned and strangled, then wrapped in a plastic tarp. She had gone missing that November.

Woods appealed the guilty verdict, partly on the basis that his lawyer Michael Nolin did not effectively represent him.

The appeal court justices disagreed.

"In light of the substantial amount of inculpatory evidence in the record, and weighing that evidence against the possible implications of the proposed errors, the alleged failures and decisions of trial counsel did not cause a miscarriage of judgment," the decision said.

Nolin said he's pleased with the outcome.

"I feel relieved because I know I did a good job for Mr. Woods, and any lawyer that faces accusations of incompetence or ineffectiveness is kind of behind the eight ball," he said in an interview.

The Law Society of Saskatchewan dismissed professional complaints about Nolin made by Woods last year.

Woods is still able to seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Sordid details of collapsing marriage revealed at 2014 trial

The relationship between David and Dorothy Woods was on the rocks by the Nov. 11, 2011, weekend when she went missing from the couple's east-Saskatoon home, jurors in his 2014 trial heard.

The Crown and defence both alleged infidelities by each partner.

Lawrence Carter, Dorothy's brother, said Dorothy told him after returning from a trip to Las Vegas that she had become attracted to black men.

Sandra Lukowich, a close friend who met with Dorothy the day she went missing, said that David had kicked his wife out of their home — taking the house keys, credit cards and a matching set of bra and panties. Dorothy shared a series of texts purportedly from David that accused her of sleeping around with black men and describing her as a "slut."

The defence said in court that the couple was in an open relationship. The defence also alleged that Dorothy's daughter missed school to run the daycare she operated because her mother was too drunk from partying.

The jury also heard how Dorothy died of ligature strangulation, with blunt force trauma as a contributing factor.

A police witness testified that David showed "little to no anxiety at all" in the days following his wife's disappearance.

'He advised me that he had killed his wife'

After the trial, Woods admitted privately to his former lawyer that he did it, according to court documents.

"He advised me that he had killed his wife," states the affidavit of Michael Nolin.

Nolin said that once Woods was found guilty he met privately with him, "and as is my practice, asked him if he had done it."

Woods replied that yes, he killed his wife, Nolin said.

"I was surprised that Mr. Woods admitted this to me but in light of all the evidence I was not surprised," Nolin said.

Woods denied saying that.