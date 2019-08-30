Saskatchewan's highest court rejects bid by convicted wife killer David Woods for a new trial

Convicted wife killer David Woods is not getting a new trial.

Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal unanimously rejected his application in a 45-page written decision released Friday.

Woods, from Saskatoon, was convicted of first-degree murder in 2014 in the death of his wife Dorothy. Her body was discovered in a culvert near Blackstrap Lake in January 2012. She had been bludgeoned and strangled, then wrapped in a plastic tarp. She had gone missing that November.

Woods appealed the guilty verdict, partly on the basis that his lawyer Michael Nolin did not effectively represent him.

The appeal court justices disagreed.

"In light of the substantial amount of inculpatory evidence in the record, and weighing that evidence against the possible implications of the proposed errors, the alleged failures and decisions of trial counsel did not cause a miscarriage of judgment," the decision said.

Nolin said he's pleased with the outcome.

"I feel relieved because I know I did a good job for Mr. Woods, and any lawyer that faces accusations of incompetence or ineffectiveness is kind of behind the eight ball," he said in an interview.

The Law Society of Saskatchewan dismissed professional complaints about Nolin made by Woods last year.

Woods is still able to seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.