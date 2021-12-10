Rush return to SaskTel Centre for first time since pandemic began

The last time the Saskatchewan Rush played a game at SaskTel Centre was back in March 2020. That's when the 2019-20 National Lacrosse League season was shut down because of the pandemic.

The Rush finally return to the floor Saturday night against the Calgary Roughnecks.

Rush captain Chris Corbeil said he has gained a lot of appreciation for just being able to play the game.

"Many of us took [playing] for granted beforehand," Corbeil said.

"It's not just playing the game, it's all the stuff that comes with it. All the fringe benefits of hanging out with some of your best friends and traveling around North America and playing a great game we love."

Rush captain Chris Corbeil says it will take a little time to get the chemistry back on the floor. (Saskatchewan Rush)

The Rush played their first game of the new season on the road last weekend in Halifax, where they lost to the Thunderbirds.

Mark Matthews, the Rush's all-time leading scorer, said it was special coming back to play despite the loss.

"Getting on the road, having that pre-game lunch, getting to the arena for the shoot around, sitting there waiting for the game to start and having Corbs [Corbeil] talk to us before the game," Matthews said. "It's been two years since that so, you know, that's kind of the best part of the whole thing."

Matthews said there were a little more nerves than usual for a first game.

"It was fun. We talked about on the bench like, 'Wow, we're really doing it here,'" Matthews said.

"It was like that during camp as well," added Corbeil. "I don't think I was that nervous at camp since my rookie season."

Both Corbeil and Matthews, who are based out of Toronto, said it was difficult to stay in game shape with the lockdowns.

"Over the last 22 months, I think Toronto's been more locked down than anywhere in North America," Corbeil said.

That meant not having access to gyms and trainers.

"I was hopping the fence and going to football fields that were closed down and just running out there by myself," Corbeil said, adding that he upgrading his home gym as well.

"The last six or eight months have been a lot of training with my trainer here in Oshawa," Matthews said. "Previous to that everything was kind of locked down. So it was kind of just fishing and golfing and stuff to kind of stay busy."

Mark Matthews will again be the offensive catalyst for the Saskatchewan Rush this season. (Saskatchewan Rush)

With such a long layoff, Corbeil said it will take time to come together on the floor.

"It's difficult to build chemistry in a matter of three weekends leading up to a season," he said. "So that's something that we're going to have to be patient with and we're going to have to continue building on."

Now they are excited to finally play in front of their fans again.

"There's no better place to get your first [win] in a couple of years and no better team to get it against than Calgary," Matthews said. "We're just looking forward to getting some of our fans back in the building and hopefully it'll be nice and loud and we'll come away with a win for them."