Rush clinch home-turf advantage in NLL West Division playoffs

More than 14,000 fans at SaskTel Centre watched the Saskatchewan Rush secure home-turf advantage through the National Lacrosse League's West Division playoffs Saturday night.

The Rush (11-7) did it with a 13-8 win over the Colorado Mammoth, who will be the Rush's first round playoff opponent.

It marks the sixth straight season the franchise has finished on top of the division standings.

The defending NLL champions opened up an 11-1 lead by halftime and never looked back.

Matthew Dinsdale, with four goals and two assists, and Ryan Keenan, with a goal and five assists, led the Rush attack with six-point outings.

Mark Matthews added five points, including a hat trick, while Curtis Knight and Jeff Shattler contributed two goals apiece.

Evan Kirk, recently back from injury, made 46 saves for his first home-turf win in over a month.

The Mammoth (6-12) will be back in Saskatoon this Friday to play the Rush in a one-game West semifinal.

The Rush will enter that matchup having won 12 of the last 14 regular-season games against Colorado, including their last seven meetings.

Saskatchewan has now won five of its last six games overall. The Rush's only blemish during that stretch was an 18-8 setback in Calgary last week.

The Mammoth will enter the playoffs on a four-game losing streak.