Sask. boosting rural and northern physician recruitment incentive to $200,000 over 5 years

The Saskatchewan government says a planned boost will make the province's program to recruit and retain physicians in rural and northern areas one of the most competitive incentives in the country.

On Wednesday, Premier Scott Moe told delegates at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) convention in Saskatoon that the province is increasing the total incentive in its Rural Physician Incentive Program to $200,000 over five years, starting April 1.

The previous total incentive was $47,000 over four years.

The new five-year incentive is back-loaded over the final two years.

Qualifying physicians would receive $15,000 at the end of each of their first and second years, $20,000 at the end of their third year, and $75,000 at the end of each of their fourth and fifth years, the government said.

It said eligibility for the incentive is also expanding beyond new graduates, and will now include physicians practicing in rural and northern communities who have been assessed through the Saskatchewan International Physician Practice Assessment Program (SIPPA).

Physicians excluded from the program include doctors practising in the Saskatoon and Regina bedroom communities of Balgonie, Emerald Park, Langham, Lumsden, Martensville, Pilot Butte, Warman and White City.

Saskatchewan's Rural Physician Incentive Program first launched in 2013-14.

Moe also announced that municipal revenue sharing in the coming fiscal year will be a record $297 million.

He said 2023-24 provincial funding for the Municipal Revenue Sharing Program will be up 13 per cent from the current fiscal year.

The previous high was $278 million in 2020-21.

The government said that, including this announcement, nearly $4 billion in provincial funding will have been devoted to support urban and rural municipalities through the program since 2007-08.

Provincial funding for the program is based on three-quarters of one point of the provincial sales tax revenue collected from two years prior, it said.

The government said more details will be available when the provincial budget is released next week.