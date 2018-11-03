Riders sign QB Drew Tate out of retirement for playoff push

Veteran CFL quarterback Drew Tate has come out of retirement to sign with the Saskatchewan Roughriders for their playoff run.

The Roughriders announced the signing of the 34-year-old Tate just before noon Saturday.

The longtime Calgary Stampeders quarterback announced his retirement from football in June to pursue a coaching career.

Tate played eight seasons with the Stampeders before joining Ottawa in 2017.

The REDBLACKS released him in the off-season.

Over his CFL career, Tate has completed 67 per cent of his passes for 5,008 passing yards, 35 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions.

He also has 24 career rushing touchdowns, including a CFL-best 10 rushing TDs in 2014.

Tate's signing comes as questions swirl about Riders' starting quarterback Zach Collaros's availability for the playoffs.

Collaros, who has a history of concussions, was sidelined with a helmet-to-helmet hit by former Rider Odell Willis in the Roughriders' regular season finale versus the B.C. Lions last weekend.

The Riders are awaiting the results of Saturday's night's contest between the Lions and Stampeders to see whether they will host the West Division final in two weeks.

A Lions' win will see the Riders directly advance to that Nov. 18 game at Mosaic Stadium.

A Stampeders' victory will mean the Green and White play host to Winnipeg in the West Division semi-final on Nov. 11.