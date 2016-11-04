Riders' offensive lineman Dan Clark taken to hospital after crash

The Saskatchewan Roughriders say player Dan Clark is stable and alert after a traffic crash Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet, the Riders said Clark was traveling home from a community event when he was involved in a single vehicle accident.

He was taken to hospital for further assessment.

Clark spoke at Cudworth School earlier that day, roughly 85 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

No further information has been released.

The offensive lineman lives in Regina and was signed by the club in 2009. He was part of the 2013 championship team.

Prior to that, he played junior football for the Regina Thunder. During that time, he was named CJFL All-Star.