5 takeaways: How Sask.'s reopening compares to other provincial plans

Saskatchewan was the first Canadian province to release its plan for gradually easing public health measures enacted to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Since the May 4 unveiling of Saskatchewan's "roadmap" for reopening, four other provinces — B.C., Quebec, Ontario and most recently Alberta — have followed suit with their own plans.

All outline a step-by-step approach, albeit with different working dates for each step given the unique pandemic experience of each province.

Here are five things that stand out (or don't) when comparing Saskatchewan's plan with those of other provinces.

The Sask. plan isn't the only one without second-dose vaccination targets

B.C.'s reopening plan also features first-dose vaccination targets only.

Its fourth and final step — which the province is not expected to reach until Sept. 7 at the earliest, and would allow "normal social contact" — is dependent on 70 per cent of residents age 18 and over having their first dose (the same target as the third and final step in Saskatchewan's plan).

Alberta's three-stage plan doesn't feature second-dose targets either. The plan's first-dose vaccination target in its third and final step is 70 per cent of all residents age 12 and over.

In Ontario, the second and third steps of the reopening plan both hinge in part on second-dose targets: 20 per cent of all adults for Step 2 and increasing to 25 per cent of all adults in Step 3.

Quebec's plan, taken together with statements made by Premier François Legault, is unique in that it aims to roll back restrictions on a regular basis throughout the summer, provided people keep getting vaccinated and depending on the epidemiological situation.

Vaccination targets aren't specified for each stage of rollbacks. However, the last major phase of Quebec's plan — which is expected to arrive by the end of August or later and see the end of the province's colour-coded restrictions regime — requires 75 per cent of people 12 and over to be fully vaccinated.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, has set the benchmark of 75 per cent of adults having received one dose and 20 per cent having received two before lifting restrictions.

The emphasis on key health indicators varies by province

Health officials have said Saskatchewan will monitor COVID-19 hospitalizations and pause elements of the province's reopening plan should concerning acute care spikes occur.

But the rule changes outlined in Saskatchewan's plan are not formally tied to COVID-19 hospitalizations and other key health indicators.

Other provinces are more specific about what key health indicators are central to their plans.

B.C., for instance, says declining COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations and the death rate, along with single-dose vaccination targets, will determine how the province will move through the steps of its plan.

B.C. is quite explicit, even using icons to get across how it will move through the steps of its reopening plan. (Government of British Columbia)

Step 1 of Ontario's plan will only begin if 60 per cent of Ontario's adults receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and "if public health indicators such as hospitalizations, ICU occupancy and new admissions and case rates indicate the province can safely move to this step."

Alberta's reopening plan is not only pegged to vaccination targets but also requires hospitalizations to be below 800 and declining for Step 1, and below 500 and declining for Step 2.

Sask.'s plan says little about masks

Saskatchewan's reopening plan states that, under Step 3, "most remaining restrictions will be lifted" but that "guidance on indoor masking will be developed based on the progress of the first two steps."

Other provinces have been more specific about their mask policy plans.

In B.C., masks in public indoor settings will remain a requirement through the end of Step 2 and become recommended by Step 3. By the fourth and final step, indoor masks will be a matter of personal choice.

Quebec's premier has said he wants 75 per cent of people 12 and up to have a second dose before the masks come off indoors.

Alberta's plan actually says even less than Saskatchewan's about masks. "Distancing and masking requirements remain in effect" for steps 1 and 2, according to the plan, but masks go unmentioned in Alberta's third and final step.

Sask. and B.C. are allowing indoor dining in the very first steps of their plans

Saskatchewan actually already allows indoor dining, and has for months, but on May 30 — the date Step 1 is expected to commence — up to six people will be allowed at a table, provided those tables are separated by either two metres or a structural barrier. That's up from the current maximum of four tablemates.

Buffets and dance floors still won't be allowed.

B.C. will follow the Saskatchewan template, including allowing six people per table.

Quebec, like Saskatchewan, already allows indoor dining, but only in its yellow and orange zones. (People from up two residences can share a table in the orange zone.) By May 31 — the second next date on which rules in Quebec will be relaxed under the plan — the vast majority of the province's restaurants are expected to be in the orange zone.

Alberta won't allow indoor dining until Step 2, Ontario not until Step 3.

(Government of Alberta)

Most provinces are on the same page about capacity limits for private outdoor gatherings

They're all limiting such gatherings to 10 people under the first steps of their plans, except for Quebec, which is more strictly limiting them to eight people.